May 11 (UPI) -- White Lotus co-stars Walton Goggins and Sam Rockwell reunited for a Saturday Night Live musical sketch when Goggins guest hosted this weekend.

The 4-minute-long, pre-recorded video shows a woman (Jane Wickline) finding a single baby shoe at the Central Park Zoo and then trying to return it to its young owner.

She is disturbed to find that the shoe actually belongs to a middle-aged man (Goggins) with absurdly small feet, who now thinks her Cinderella's prince-style gesture of returning his lost footwear means they will be a couple.

As the woman assures him she has no interest in him romantically, Rockwell appears as a balloon salesman with similarly miniscule feet and offers some unsolicited advice.