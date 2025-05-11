TV
May 11, 2025 / 10:29 AM

'White Lotus' stars Walton Goggins, Sam Rockwell reunite for 'SNL' musical sketch

By Karen Butler
Share with X
Walton Goggins arrives on the red carpet at the 2025 Met Gala celebrating the opening of Superfine: Tailoring Black Style at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 2 | Walton Goggins arrives on the red carpet at the 2025 Met Gala celebrating the opening of Superfine: Tailoring Black Style at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 11 (UPI) -- White Lotus co-stars Walton Goggins and Sam Rockwell reunited for a Saturday Night Live musical sketch when Goggins guest hosted this weekend.

The 4-minute-long, pre-recorded video shows a woman (Jane Wickline) finding a single baby shoe at the Central Park Zoo and then trying to return it to its young owner.

She is disturbed to find that the shoe actually belongs to a middle-aged man (Goggins) with absurdly small feet, who now thinks her Cinderella's prince-style gesture of returning his lost footwear means they will be a couple.

As the woman assures him she has no interest in him romantically, Rockwell appears as a balloon salesman with similarly miniscule feet and offers some unsolicited advice.

Read More

Latest Headlines

David Tennant's 'Rivals' Season 2 to film this month in the U.K.
TV // 2 hours ago
David Tennant's 'Rivals' Season 2 to film this month in the U.K.
May 11 (UPI) -- Season 2 of David Tennant's period comedy, "Rivals," is set to film this month in the United Kingdom.
NBC cancels 'Night Court,' 'Suits: LA,' 'Found,' 'The Irrational'
TV // 1 day ago
NBC cancels 'Night Court,' 'Suits: LA,' 'Found,' 'The Irrational'
May 10 (UPI) -- NBC has canceled its "Night Court" re-boot after three seasons and its "Suits: LA" after one season.
U.S. remake of 'Doc Martin' is in the works at FOX
TV // 1 day ago
U.S. remake of 'Doc Martin' is in the works at FOX
May 10 (UPI) -- A U.S. remake of the beloved British series, "Doc Martin," is in the works at FOX.
'Peacemaker' Season 2 gets teaser, August release date
TV // 1 day ago
'Peacemaker' Season 2 gets teaser, August release date
May 9 (UPI) -- Max released a teaser trailer for the second season of DC Studios series "Peacemaker," starring John Cena. The new season will debut Aug. 21.
Peacock gives series order to Seth MacFarlane's 'Ted: The Animated Series'
TV // 1 day ago
Peacock gives series order to Seth MacFarlane's 'Ted: The Animated Series'
May 9 (UPI) -- Peacock announced it has given a series pickup order to "Ted: The Animated Series," a new spinoff of the "Ted" films and live-action prequel series.
NBC orders more 'Law & Order,' 'SVU' for 2025-26
TV // 2 days ago
NBC orders more 'Law & Order,' 'SVU' for 2025-26
May 9 (UPI) -- NBC announced additional seasons of its New York-based crime dramas "Law & Order" and "Law Order: Special Victims Unit" for 2025-26.
Jodie Sweetin to star in Lifetime incel movie
TV // 2 days ago
Jodie Sweetin to star in Lifetime incel movie
May 8 (UPI) -- Lifetime announced the movie "Datless to Dangerous: My Son's Secret Life," on Thursday. Jodie Sweetin stars as a mother whose son becomes obsessed with the involuntary celibate community online.
Owen Wilson plays a washed-up golfer in trailer for comedy series 'Stick'
TV // 2 days ago
Owen Wilson plays a washed-up golfer in trailer for comedy series 'Stick'
May 8 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ released a trailer for upcoming comedy series "Stick," which stars Owen Wilson as a former pro golfer who takes a troubled young prodigy under his wing.
'Ginny & Georgia' navigate murder trial in Season 3 trailer
TV // 2 days ago
'Ginny & Georgia' navigate murder trial in Season 3 trailer
May 8 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing "Ginny & Georgia" Season 3 with a new a trailer that shows Brianne Howey navigating life under house arrest.
Kerry Washington to give 'new spin' on 'Desperate Housewives'
TV // 3 days ago
Kerry Washington to give 'new spin' on 'Desperate Housewives'
May 8 (UPI) -- "Scandal" and "Six Triple Eight" actress Kerry Washington confirmed her involvement in the "Desperate Housewives" reboot, "Wisteria Lane."

Trending Stories

Lorraine Bracco, Brenda Vaccaro: 'Nonnas' was 'joyful,' 'lovely' film
Lorraine Bracco, Brenda Vaccaro: 'Nonnas' was 'joyful,' 'lovely' film
Disney releases video of 'Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride' from 'Lilo & Stitch'
Disney releases video of 'Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride' from 'Lilo & Stitch'
Miley Cyrus addresses rift rumors: 'Family is my priority above all else'
Miley Cyrus addresses rift rumors: 'Family is my priority above all else'
NBC cancels 'Night Court,' 'Suits: LA,' 'Found,' 'The Irrational'
NBC cancels 'Night Court,' 'Suits: LA,' 'Found,' 'The Irrational'
Ghost's 'Skeleta' tops U.S. album chart
Ghost's 'Skeleta' tops U.S. album chart

Follow Us