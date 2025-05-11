TV
May 11, 2025 / 9:31 AM

David Tennant's 'Rivals' Season 2 to film this month in the U.K.

By Karen Butler
Scottish actor David Tennant is now filming Season 2 of "Rivals" for Hulu and Disney+. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
1 of 2 | Scottish actor David Tennant is now filming Season 2 of "Rivals" for Hulu and Disney+. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

May 11 (UPI) -- Season 2 of David Tennant's period comedy, Rivals, is set to film this month in the United Kingdom.

The adaptation of Jilly Cooper's best-selling novel takes place in the Cotswalds and follows competing 1980s British television personalities played by Tennant and Aidan Turner.

The cast also includes Nafessa Williams, Katherine Parkinson and Victoria Smurfit.

The show streams on Hulu in the United States and on Disney+ internationally.

Season 2 will include 12 episodes.

"Careers, marriages and reputations hang in the balance as personal and professional lives collide in a world where secrets can't stay hidden for long," Disney teased in a press release.

"Bold, emotionally charged and filled with unforgettable moments, Rivals is a thrilling ride through a landscape of breathtaking beauty, fierce competition and life-changing decisions -- where the cost of success could be everything."

No premiere date has been announced yet.

Read More

Latest Headlines

NBC cancels 'Night Court,' 'Suits: LA,' 'Found,' 'The Irrational'
TV // 1 day ago
May 10 (UPI) -- NBC has canceled its "Night Court" re-boot after three seasons and its "Suits: LA" after one season.
U.S. remake of 'Doc Martin' is in the works at FOX
TV // 1 day ago
May 10 (UPI) -- A U.S. remake of the beloved British series, "Doc Martin," is in the works at FOX.
'Peacemaker' Season 2 gets teaser, August release date
TV // 1 day ago
May 9 (UPI) -- Max released a teaser trailer for the second season of DC Studios series "Peacemaker," starring John Cena. The new season will debut Aug. 21.
Peacock gives series order to Seth MacFarlane's 'Ted: The Animated Series'
TV // 1 day ago
May 9 (UPI) -- Peacock announced it has given a series pickup order to "Ted: The Animated Series," a new spinoff of the "Ted" films and live-action prequel series.
NBC orders more 'Law & Order,' 'SVU' for 2025-26
TV // 2 days ago
May 9 (UPI) -- NBC announced additional seasons of its New York-based crime dramas "Law & Order" and "Law Order: Special Victims Unit" for 2025-26.
Jodie Sweetin to star in Lifetime incel movie
TV // 2 days ago
May 8 (UPI) -- Lifetime announced the movie "Datless to Dangerous: My Son's Secret Life," on Thursday. Jodie Sweetin stars as a mother whose son becomes obsessed with the involuntary celibate community online.
Owen Wilson plays a washed-up golfer in trailer for comedy series 'Stick'
TV // 2 days ago
May 8 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ released a trailer for upcoming comedy series "Stick," which stars Owen Wilson as a former pro golfer who takes a troubled young prodigy under his wing.
'Ginny & Georgia' navigate murder trial in Season 3 trailer
TV // 2 days ago
May 8 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing "Ginny & Georgia" Season 3 with a new a trailer that shows Brianne Howey navigating life under house arrest.
Kerry Washington to give 'new spin' on 'Desperate Housewives'
TV // 3 days ago
May 8 (UPI) -- "Scandal" and "Six Triple Eight" actress Kerry Washington confirmed her involvement in the "Desperate Housewives" reboot, "Wisteria Lane."
Gretchen Wilson wins 'Masked Singer' Season 13
TV // 3 days ago
May 8 (UPI) -- Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Gretchen Wilson won "The Masked Singer" Season 13 on Wednesday night.

