U.S. remake of 'Doc Martin' is in the works at FOX

May 10 (UPI) -- A U.S. remake of the beloved British medical series, Doc Martin, is in the works at FOX.

Dead Poets Society, The Good Wife and Sports Night alum Josh Charles is set to play Dr. Martin Best in the one-hour comedy, Best Medicine, which will premiere in the 2025-26 television season.

The show's executive producers include Ben Silverman, Rodney Ferrell, Howard T. Owens, Liz Tuccillo, Mark Crowdy and Philippa Braithwaite

"The story of Doc Martin has resonated worldwide with its humanity, originality, and humor, and with Best Medicine coming to FOX, that eccentricity gets a small-town America spin, complete with idyllic charm and absurdity," Michael Thorn, president of FOX Television Network, said in a press release on Friday.

"Liz, Mark, Philippa, Ben, and Rodney have done a terrific job adapting this signature character for the Fox audience, especially in casting the terrifically talented Josh Charles as our lead."

Doc Martin followed the prickly titular surgeon, played by Martin Clunes, who relocates to rural Cornwall from London after he develops a phobia of blood.

The fish-out-of-water show ran for 10 seasons from 2004 to 2022.