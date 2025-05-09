'Peacemaker' Season 2 gets teaser, August release date

1 of 5 | John Cena and Danielle Brooks star in Season 2 of "Peacemaker," which debuts Aug. 21 on Max. Photo courtesy of Max

May 9 (UPI) -- Max released a teaser trailer for the second season of DC Studios series Peacemaker, starring John Cena. The new season will debut Aug. 21.

Season 2 consists of eight episodes and will feature Cena reprising his role as the DC Comics antihero he previously portrayed in The Suicide Squad and Season 1 of Peacemaker.

"The new season follows Christopher 'Chris' Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante super hero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evil-doer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost," an official synopsis reads.

Other returning stars include Danielle Brooks, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, Steve Agee and Robert Patrick. Season 2 will also feature new cast members Frank Grillo, David Denman, Sol Rodriguez and Tim Meadows.

James Gunn, who created the series and directed The Suicide Squad, is credited as writer for all eight episodes of the new season, and directed three episodes, including the season opener.

Gunn and Cena executive produce alongside Peter Safran.

The new season debuts Aug. 21 at 9 p.m. EDT on Max.

