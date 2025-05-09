Trending
May 9, 2025 / 8:30 AM

NBC orders more 'Law & Order,' 'SVU' for 2025-26

By Karen Butler
Mariska Hargitay's "Law &amp; Order: SVU" will return for Season 27 on NBC. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Mariska Hargitay's "Law & Order: SVU" will return for Season 27 on NBC. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- NBC has announced additional seasons of its New York-based crime dramas Law & Order and Law Order: Special Victims Unit for 2025-26.

The new season will be the 25th for the flagship show, starring Maura Tierney and Hugh Dancy, and 27th season for its beloved spin-off SVU, led by Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T.

"Combined, Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU have reached more than 44 million total viewers across linear and digital platforms this season," NBC said in a press release Thursday.

No announcement has been made yet about Law & Order: Organized Crime, which stars Christopher Meloni and streams on NBC's sister platform, Peacock.

Photos: 'Law and Order' icon Mariska Hargitay turns 60

Mariska Hargitay and her godchildren attend the premiere of "The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers" in New York City on December 5, 2002. Hargitay has called "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" a "platform to effect change." Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo

