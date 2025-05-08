Trending
'Ginny & Georgia' navigate murder trial in Season 3 trailer

By Jessica Inman
Brianne Howey arrives on the red carpet for the New York premiere of Netflix's "Kinda Pregnant" on February 3. She stars in Season 3 of "Ginny &amp; Georgia." File Photo by Derek French/UPI
Brianne Howey arrives on the red carpet for the New York premiere of Netflix's "Kinda Pregnant" on February 3. She stars in Season 3 of "Ginny & Georgia." File Photo by Derek French/UPI

May 8 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing Ginny & Georgia Season 3 with a new a trailer ahead of its June 5 premiere.

In the preview released Thursday, viewers see how Ginny and Georgia, portrayed by Antonia Gentry and Brianne Howey, respectively, are navigating Georgia's house arrest.

"My mom's awaiting her murder trial and everyone is looking at me like I'm in the circus," says Ginny in the trailer. "It's fun."

Later in the teaser, Georgia says "I'm not a bad person, but if you come face to face with bad, you become a little bad yourself."

Creator Sarah Lampert said that Season 3 "blew up our world."

"The characters were pushed to new places, and the actors delivered performances that shook me to my core," she told Tudum.

The streamer also announced the titles for each of the upcoming Season's 10 episodes, beginning with "This Wouldn't Even Be a Podcast," and concluding with "Monsters."

Season 3 will also star Felix Mallard, Sara Waisglass, Diesel La Torraca, Jennifer Robertson, Scott Porter, Raymond Ablack, Katie Douglas, Chelsea Clark, Nathan Mitchell, Ty Doran and Noah Lamanna.

