May 8 (UPI) -- Scandal and Six Triple Eight actress Kerry Washington is putting "a new spin" on the ABC series Desperate Housewives.

Washington, 48, confirmed her involvement with the project on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon Wednesday.

"Yeah, so my company, Simpson Street, is involved in developing a new spin, a new take on Wisteria Lane," the actress and producer told Fallon.

"I have to say I love producing so much because you really do get this opportunity to not just like, sit at home waiting for people to give you an opportunity, but you get to create opportunities for yourself and for other people, so I love that," she added.

The show, called Wisteria Lane, will follow the secret lives of five neighbors living on the suburban street, Deadline reports.

The original series premiered in 2004 and starred Marcia Cross, Felicity Huffman, Teri Hatcher and Eva Longoria.

"People love Desperate Housewives, as did I," Washington told Fallon. "I mean, I'm such a huge fan of that show, so it's an exciting moment to be a part of."

Washington also stars in Shadow Force, which arrives in theaters Friday.

