Gretchen Wilson wins 'Masked Singer' Season 13

May 8 (UPI) -- Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Gretchen Wilson won The Masked Singer Season 13 on Wednesday night.

Wilson wore the Pearl costume as she sang "I'll Stand By You," "Here You Come Again" and "Black Horse & the Cherry Tree."

She beat out her fellow finalists Andy Grammer (Boogie Woogie), Meg Donnelly (Coral) and Brian Kelley (Mad Scientist Monster).

Nick Cannon was the show's host, while Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke and Rita Ora served as the panelists.

Other celebrities who competed on the show include Matthew Lawrence, Erika Jayne, Method Man, Candace Cameron Bure, James Van Der Beek, Flavor Flav, Scheana Shay, Aubrey O'Day and Oscar de la Hoya.

The show has been renewed for a 14th season, set to premiere on FOX in January.