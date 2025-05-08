Trending
TV
May 8, 2025 / 4:13 PM

Owen Wilson plays a washed-up golfer in trailer for comedy series 'Stick'

By Ben Hooper
Share with X
Owen Wilson stars in comedy series "Stick," which debuts June 4 on Apple TV+. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 4 | Owen Wilson stars in comedy series "Stick," which debuts June 4 on Apple TV+. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 8 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ released a trailer for upcoming comedy series Stick, which stars Owen Wilson as a former pro golfer who takes a troubled young prodigy under his wing.

The trailer, released Thursday, features Wilson as Pryce Cahill, a former pro whose golfing career came to a premature end 20 years prior to the start of the series.

Cahill loses his job and his marriage, but finds a chance for redemption when he meets 17-year-old Santi (Peter Dager), a talented but unambitious young golfer.

"Stick is a heartfelt, feel-good sports comedy about a found family and their relationships set within the world of golf as it has never been shown before," the official synopsis reads.

The cast also includes Marc Maron, Mariana Treviño, Lilli Kay, Judy Greer and Timothy Olyphant. Golfers including Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley, Max Homa and Wyndham Clark cameo in the series, as do sports commentators Jim Nantz and Trevor Immelman.

Stick is created and showrun by Jason Keller, who executive produces alongside Wilson, Ben Silverman for Propagate Content and Guymon Casady for Entertainment 360.

Howard T. Owens, Rodney Ferrell, Drew Buckley, Lee Eisenberg, Natalie Sandy, Christopher Moynihan, Bill Callahan, Valerie Faris, Jonathan Dayton and Jaffar Mahmood also executive produce.

Stick debuts the first three of its 10-episode first season on June 4, with the remaining episodes streaming on subsequent Wednesdays.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Ginny & Georgia' navigate murder trial in Season 3 trailer
TV // 3 hours ago
'Ginny & Georgia' navigate murder trial in Season 3 trailer
May 8 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing "Ginny & Georgia" Season 3 with a new a trailer that shows Brianne Howey navigating life under house arrest.
Kerry Washington to give 'new spin' on 'Desperate Housewives'
TV // 7 hours ago
Kerry Washington to give 'new spin' on 'Desperate Housewives'
May 8 (UPI) -- "Scandal" and "Six Triple Eight" actress Kerry Washington confirmed her involvement in the "Desperate Housewives" reboot, "Wisteria Lane."
Gretchen Wilson wins 'Masked Singer' Season 13
TV // 9 hours ago
Gretchen Wilson wins 'Masked Singer' Season 13
May 8 (UPI) -- Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Gretchen Wilson won "The Masked Singer" Season 13 on Wednesday night.
'Poker Face' S2 showrunner teases 'Longmire' Easter egg
TV // 11 hours ago
'Poker Face' S2 showrunner teases 'Longmire' Easter egg
NEW YORK, May 8 (UPI) -- "Poker Face" showrunner Tony Tost told UPI Season 2 of his Peacock procedural dramedy will feature a nod to his long-canceled, but still beloved western series, "Longmire."
Sonequa Martin-Green to co-star in 'Blue Bloods' follow-up
TV // 18 hours ago
Sonequa Martin-Green to co-star in 'Blue Bloods' follow-up
May 7 (UPI) -- "The Walking Dead" and "Star Trek: Discovery" alum Sonequa Martin-Green is set to co-star in the upcoming "Blue Bloods" follow-up, "Boston Blue."
Luke Grimes to return as Kayce Dutton for 'Yellowstone' spin-off
TV // 19 hours ago
Luke Grimes to return as Kayce Dutton for 'Yellowstone' spin-off
May 7 (UPI) -- Luke Grimes has signed on to return as Kayce Dutton for the "Yellowstone" spin-off, "Y: Marshals."
Hugh Laurie to star in Apple TV+ thriller 'The Wanted Man'
TV // 1 day ago
Hugh Laurie to star in Apple TV+ thriller 'The Wanted Man'
May 7 (UPI) -- "House" actor Hugh Laurie will star in the Apple TV+ drama series "The Wanted Man." The show hails from "Lupin" co-creator George Kay.
Amy Poehler, Mike Schur reunite for Peacock comedy 'Dig'
TV // 1 day ago
Amy Poehler, Mike Schur reunite for Peacock comedy 'Dig'
May 7 (UPI) -- Peacock announced it has picked up comedy series "Dig," which will reunite Amy Poehler with "Parks and Recreation" executive producer Mike Schur.
Jennifer Hudson celebrates talk show's 500th episode, calls journey a 'blessing'
TV // 1 day ago
Jennifer Hudson celebrates talk show's 500th episode, calls journey a 'blessing'
May 7 (UPI) -- Jennifer Hudson is celebrating 500 episodes of "The Jennifer Hudson Show." The actress, singer and television personality described the milestone as a blessing Wednesday.
Lorraine Bracco recalls James Gandolfini's reaction to 'Sopranos' ending
TV // 1 day ago
Lorraine Bracco recalls James Gandolfini's reaction to 'Sopranos' ending
May 7 (UPI) -- Lorraine Bracco appeared on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon," where she shared how she and James Gandolfini initially reacted to learning how "The Sopranos" would end.

Trending Stories

Gretchen Wilson wins 'Masked Singer' Season 13
Gretchen Wilson wins 'Masked Singer' Season 13
'Squid Game' Season 3 teaser previews final death games
'Squid Game' Season 3 teaser previews final death games
Noah Wyle says 'The Pitt' Season 2 is 'gearing up'
Noah Wyle says 'The Pitt' Season 2 is 'gearing up'
Jillian Bell: Stripper comedy' Summer of 69' shows women as 'sexual beings'
Jillian Bell: Stripper comedy' Summer of 69' shows women as 'sexual beings'
'Poker Face' S2 showrunner teases 'Longmire' Easter egg
'Poker Face' S2 showrunner teases 'Longmire' Easter egg

Follow Us