Trending
TV
May 8, 2025 / 5:31 PM

Jodie Sweetin to star in Lifetime incel movie

By Fred Topel
Share with X
Jodie Sweetin, seen at the 2018 premiere of "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" in Los Angeles, stars in "Dateless to Dangerous: My Son's Secret Life." File Photo by Patrick Rideaux/UPI
1 of 4 | Jodie Sweetin, seen at the 2018 premiere of "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" in Los Angeles, stars in "Dateless to Dangerous: My Son's Secret Life." File Photo by Patrick Rideaux/UPI | License Photo

May 8 (UPI) -- Lifetime announced the movie Dateless to Dangerous: My Son's Secret Life on Thursday. The film will air June 21 at 8 p.m. EDT.

Jodie Sweetin plays Noelle, the mother of two teens, Miles (Alexander Elliot) and Haley (Nikki Roumel). When Miles is rejected by girls at school, he discovers the world of involuntary celibates online.

His mother and sister notice Miles becoming more hostile and isolated. They seek to save him from falling under the "incel" culture.

"Incel" is a term used by male pundits online on YouTube, TikTok and other platforms. They claim they do not wish to be celibate, but women are forcing them to be.

Sweetin previously starred in Lifetime's Handyman from Hell. She was a child actor on Full House and reprised her role as Stephanie Tanner, now a mother, herself, in Netflix's Fuller House revival.

Stefan Brogren directs Dateless to Dangerous. Caitlin English, Gary Entin and Edmund Entin wrote the script.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Owen Wilson plays a washed-up golfer in trailer for comedy series 'Stick'
TV // 1 hour ago
Owen Wilson plays a washed-up golfer in trailer for comedy series 'Stick'
May 8 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ released a trailer for upcoming comedy series "Stick," which stars Owen Wilson as a former pro golfer who takes a troubled young prodigy under his wing.
'Ginny & Georgia' navigate murder trial in Season 3 trailer
TV // 4 hours ago
'Ginny & Georgia' navigate murder trial in Season 3 trailer
May 8 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing "Ginny & Georgia" Season 3 with a new a trailer that shows Brianne Howey navigating life under house arrest.
Kerry Washington to give 'new spin' on 'Desperate Housewives'
TV // 9 hours ago
Kerry Washington to give 'new spin' on 'Desperate Housewives'
May 8 (UPI) -- "Scandal" and "Six Triple Eight" actress Kerry Washington confirmed her involvement in the "Desperate Housewives" reboot, "Wisteria Lane."
Gretchen Wilson wins 'Masked Singer' Season 13
TV // 10 hours ago
Gretchen Wilson wins 'Masked Singer' Season 13
May 8 (UPI) -- Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Gretchen Wilson won "The Masked Singer" Season 13 on Wednesday night.
'Poker Face' S2 showrunner teases 'Longmire' Easter egg
TV // 12 hours ago
'Poker Face' S2 showrunner teases 'Longmire' Easter egg
NEW YORK, May 8 (UPI) -- "Poker Face" showrunner Tony Tost told UPI Season 2 of his Peacock procedural dramedy will feature a nod to his long-canceled, but still beloved western series, "Longmire."
Sonequa Martin-Green to co-star in 'Blue Bloods' follow-up
TV // 20 hours ago
Sonequa Martin-Green to co-star in 'Blue Bloods' follow-up
May 7 (UPI) -- "The Walking Dead" and "Star Trek: Discovery" alum Sonequa Martin-Green is set to co-star in the upcoming "Blue Bloods" follow-up, "Boston Blue."
Luke Grimes to return as Kayce Dutton for 'Yellowstone' spin-off
TV // 20 hours ago
Luke Grimes to return as Kayce Dutton for 'Yellowstone' spin-off
May 7 (UPI) -- Luke Grimes has signed on to return as Kayce Dutton for the "Yellowstone" spin-off, "Y: Marshals."
Hugh Laurie to star in Apple TV+ thriller 'The Wanted Man'
TV // 1 day ago
Hugh Laurie to star in Apple TV+ thriller 'The Wanted Man'
May 7 (UPI) -- "House" actor Hugh Laurie will star in the Apple TV+ drama series "The Wanted Man." The show hails from "Lupin" co-creator George Kay.
Amy Poehler, Mike Schur reunite for Peacock comedy 'Dig'
TV // 1 day ago
Amy Poehler, Mike Schur reunite for Peacock comedy 'Dig'
May 7 (UPI) -- Peacock announced it has picked up comedy series "Dig," which will reunite Amy Poehler with "Parks and Recreation" executive producer Mike Schur.
Jennifer Hudson celebrates talk show's 500th episode, calls journey a 'blessing'
TV // 1 day ago
Jennifer Hudson celebrates talk show's 500th episode, calls journey a 'blessing'
May 7 (UPI) -- Jennifer Hudson is celebrating 500 episodes of "The Jennifer Hudson Show." The actress, singer and television personality described the milestone as a blessing Wednesday.

Trending Stories

Gretchen Wilson wins 'Masked Singer' Season 13
Gretchen Wilson wins 'Masked Singer' Season 13
Noah Wyle says 'The Pitt' Season 2 is 'gearing up'
Noah Wyle says 'The Pitt' Season 2 is 'gearing up'
'Squid Game' Season 3 teaser previews final death games
'Squid Game' Season 3 teaser previews final death games
Jillian Bell: Stripper comedy' Summer of 69' shows women as 'sexual beings'
Jillian Bell: Stripper comedy' Summer of 69' shows women as 'sexual beings'
'Poker Face' S2 showrunner teases 'Longmire' Easter egg
'Poker Face' S2 showrunner teases 'Longmire' Easter egg

Follow Us