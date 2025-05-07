Luke Grimes to return as Kayce Dutton for 'Yellowstone' spin-off

May 7 (UPI) -- Luke Grimes has signed on to return as Kayce Dutton for the Yellowstone spin-off, Y: Marshals.

Created by Taylor Sheridan, the one-hour drama is expected to premiere on CBS next mid-season.

No other casting was announced for the show, which will air on Sundays.

Yellowstone wrapped up its fifth and final season on the Paramount Network in December.

In the final moments, Kayce was seen leaving the titular Montana ranch that had been in the Dutton family for generations and heading up a smaller homestead with his wife Monica (Kelsey Asbille) and teen son Tate (Brecken Merrill) after the deaths of his father John (Kevin Costner) and brother Jamie (Wes Bentley).