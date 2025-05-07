May 7 (UPI) -- Jennifer Hudson is celebrating 500 episodes of her talk show.

In an anniversary episode Wednesday, the actress, singer and television personality said hosting The Jennifer Hudson Show has been "a blessing."

"This journey has been a blessing, to be able to reach 500 beautiful episodes full of celebrations, great memories and love throughout the audience, the staff, the crew, the guests. It's the happy place. It's been a very joyful time. That's what it's been," she said.

Her staff choreographed a dance routine and presented her with a cake to commemorate the milestone, and guest Maren Morris, who recently released a song for The Wild Robot, presented Hudson with a personalized guitar.

"I always say I could not live this life without you," Hudson said. "It is a blessing to be able to come here each and every day."

Hudson, a singer and actress who first came to fame as a contestant on American Idol, launched her talk show in 2022. The series was renewed for Season 4 in February.

