Hugh Laurie to star in Apple TV+ thriller 'The Wanted Man'

May 7 (UPI) -- House actor Hugh Laurie will star in the upcoming drama series The Wanted Man.

Apple TV+ announced the casting in a press release Wednesday.

The Wanted Man is an eight-episode thriller from Lupin co-creator George Kay.

The show "charts the rise and fall of Felix Carmichael (Laurie), the elusive and powerful head of notorious British Crime syndicate 'The Capital,'" an official synopsis reads.

Carmichael is jailed after two decades on the run when he is "betrayed by one of his own."

The character attempts escape and revenge.

The series will also star Thandiwe Newton, Fionn Whitehead, Gina McKee, Hazel Doupe and Stephen Dillane. Apple TV+ has yet to announce a release date.