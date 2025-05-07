Trending
May 7, 2025 / 11:00 AM

'Foundation' Season 3 gets teaser, July premiere date

By Jessica Inman
Pilou Asbaek plays the Mule in "Foundation" Season 3. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
1 of 3 | Pilou Asbaek plays the Mule in "Foundation" Season 3. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

May 7 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is previewing the third season of Foundation, starring Jared Harris, Lee Pace and Pilou Asbaek.

The streamer released a teaser trailer for the new chapter of the series inspired by Isaac Asimov's stories, which arrives July 11.

"War is upon us," Hari (Harris) says. "And at the center of it is the Mule."

Asbaek portrays the Mule, "a warlord... whose sights are set on ruling the universe by use of physical and military force as well as mind control," according to an official synopsis.

"He will destroy everything," Hari continues.

Lou Llobell, Cherry Jones, Brandon P. Bell, Synnove Karlsen, Cody Fern, Tomas Lemarquis, Alexander Siddig and Troy Kotsur also star.

Aesbaek is known for playing Euron Greyjoy on the HBO series Game of Thrones.

