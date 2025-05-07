Trending
TV
May 7, 2025 / 12:47 PM

Lorraine Bracco recalls James Gandolfini's reaction to 'Sopranos' ending

By Ben Hooper
Share with X
Lorraine Bracco appeared on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon," where she shared how she and James Gandolfini reacted to learning about the controversial ending of "The Sopranos." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 4 | Lorraine Bracco appeared on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon," where she shared how she and James Gandolfini reacted to learning about the controversial ending of "The Sopranos." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 7 (UPI) -- Lorraine Bracco appeared Tuesday on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, where she she shared how she and James Gandolfini initially reacted to learning how The Sopranos would end.

Bracco, who played Dr. Melfi on the HBO series, told Fallon she and Gandolfini, who starred as Tony Soprano, learned together about creator David Chase's plans for the series finale's controversial cut to black.

"I'll tell you the truth, I was sitting next to Jimmy Gandolfini, and he just went like this: 'That's it? That's it?' And you know how he always used to push his hair back, and he just walked out. He was like, 'That's it?' He couldn't believe it. I was like, 'Yeah, I guess that's it,'" Bracco said.

Bracco was cagey on the subject of her own feelings about the ending of the series.

"The only thing I can say is that people are still talking about it, so I guess David did do something interesting," she said.

Bracco also shared that she was originally considered for the role of Carmella Soprano, but after reading the script for the pilot she decided the role of Dr. Melfi appealed to her more.

"[Chase] wanted to meet me, he just really wanted to meet me. And I went in, I had read the script, which I really loved, and I went in saying to myself, 'Get Dr. Melfi.' I wanted it."

Bracco will next be seen alongside Vince Vaughn and Susan Sarandon in the Netflix film Nonnas, which debuts on the streaming service Friday.

Susan Sarandon, Vince Vaughn attend 'Nonnas' premiere

Susan Sarandon arrives on the red carpet at the premiere of Netflix's "Nonnas" at the Plaza Hotel in New York City on April 30, 2025. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Jennifer Hudson celebrates talk show's 500th episode, calls journey a 'blessing'
TV // 8 minutes ago
Jennifer Hudson celebrates talk show's 500th episode, calls journey a 'blessing'
May 7 (UPI) -- Jennifer Hudson is celebrating 500 episodes of "The Jennifer Hudson Show." The actress, singer and television personality described the milestone as a blessing Wednesday.
'Foundation' Season 3 gets teaser, July premiere date
TV // 2 hours ago
'Foundation' Season 3 gets teaser, July premiere date
May 7 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is previewing the third season of "Foundation," starring Jared Harris, Lee Pace and Pilou Asbaek. The new chapter arrives on the streaming service July 11.
Lovie Simone: 'Forever' captures 'peer pressure of today'
TV // 8 hours ago
Lovie Simone: 'Forever' captures 'peer pressure of today'
LOS ANGELES, May 7 (UPI) -- Lovie Simone spoke with UPI about her teen drama "Forever," on Netflix Thursday, and its portrayal of modern teenagers texting, FaceTiming and using social media.
Apple TV+ orders Season 2 of Seth Rogen's 'Studio'
TV // 17 hours ago
Apple TV+ orders Season 2 of Seth Rogen's 'Studio'
May 6 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ announced it has renewed its show-biz-themed comedy, "The Studio," for a second season.
Noah Wyle says 'The Pitt' Season 2 is 'gearing up'
TV // 23 hours ago
Noah Wyle says 'The Pitt' Season 2 is 'gearing up'
May 6 (UPI) -- Noah Wyle said Season 2 of Max's medical drama "The Pitt" is "gearing up for a June start" during a Monday interview on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
Michael Weatherly, Cote de Pablo learn to trust again in 'NCIS: Tony & Ziva' trailer
TV // 1 day ago
Michael Weatherly, Cote de Pablo learn to trust again in 'NCIS: Tony & Ziva' trailer
May 6 (UPI) -- Paramount+ is previewing "NCIS: Tony & Ziva" with a trailer ahead of its fall premiere. The show reunites Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo as Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David.
'Squid Game' Season 3 teaser previews final death games
TV // 1 day ago
'Squid Game' Season 3 teaser previews final death games
May 5 (UPI) -- Netflix released the first teaser for "Squid Game" Season 3. The final season of the show premieres June 27.
Kyla Pratt, 3 others join 'The Chi' Season 7
TV // 1 day ago
Kyla Pratt, 3 others join 'The Chi' Season 7
May 5 (UPI) -- Kyla Pratt, Punkie Johnson, Reagan Gomez and Tammy Townsend will guest star in Season 7 of Lena Waithe's "The Chi," which arrives May 18.
'Motorheads' trailer: Ryan Phillippe, Michael Cimino star in teen drama
TV // 1 day ago
'Motorheads' trailer: Ryan Phillippe, Michael Cimino star in teen drama
May 5 (UPI) -- Prime Video is previewing the upcoming teen action-drama series "Motorheads," starring Ryan Phillippe and Michael Cimino, and arriving on the streamer May 20.
'Righteous Gemstones' stars say goodbye to HBO series: 'What a ride!'
TV // 2 days ago
'Righteous Gemstones' stars say goodbye to HBO series: 'What a ride!'
May 5 (UPI) -- Adam DeVine, Walton Goggins and other "Righteous Gemstones" actors bid farewell to the show Sunday, the same day as the series finale.

Trending Stories

Kyla Pratt, 3 others join 'The Chi' Season 7
Kyla Pratt, 3 others join 'The Chi' Season 7
Noah Wyle says 'The Pitt' Season 2 is 'gearing up'
Noah Wyle says 'The Pitt' Season 2 is 'gearing up'
Movie review: 'Friendship' captures Tim Robinson's brand of humor
Movie review: 'Friendship' captures Tim Robinson's brand of humor
Brandy, Rita Ora to return for 'Descendants: Wicked Wonderland'
Brandy, Rita Ora to return for 'Descendants: Wicked Wonderland'
'Grand Theft Auto VI' introduces Jason in new trailer
'Grand Theft Auto VI' introduces Jason in new trailer

Follow Us