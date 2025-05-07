Sonequa Martin-Green to co-star in 'Blue Bloods' follow-up

May 7 (UPI) -- The Walking Dead and Star Trek: Discovery alum Sonequa Martin-Green is to co-star in the upcoming Blue Bloods follow-up, Boston Blue.

The new show is set to premiere on CBS Friday nights during the 2025-26 broadcast season.

Martin-Green is to play Lena Silvers, the Boston Police Department partner of Danny Reagan, the New York City cop Donnie Wahlberg played on Blue Bloods for 14 seasons.

"So excited to carry on the tradition, to share so many surprises, to answer some unanswered questions and to welcome all of you -- to #BostonBlue! The next chapter in the #BlueBloods legacy begins. I can't wait. See you CBS fall!" Wahlberg wrote on Instagram when the project was first announced earlier this spring.