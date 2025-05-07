Trending
TV
May 7, 2025 / 9:57 PM

Sonequa Martin-Green to co-star in 'Blue Bloods' follow-up

By Karen Butler
Share with X
Sonequa Martin-Green is set to star in the new CBS cop drama "Boston Blue" next season. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 2 | Sonequa Martin-Green is set to star in the new CBS cop drama "Boston Blue" next season. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 7 (UPI) -- The Walking Dead and Star Trek: Discovery alum Sonequa Martin-Green is to co-star in the upcoming Blue Bloods follow-up, Boston Blue.

The new show is set to premiere on CBS Friday nights during the 2025-26 broadcast season.

Martin-Green is to play Lena Silvers, the Boston Police Department partner of Danny Reagan, the New York City cop Donnie Wahlberg played on Blue Bloods for 14 seasons.

"So excited to carry on the tradition, to share so many surprises, to answer some unanswered questions and to welcome all of you -- to #BostonBlue! The next chapter in the #BlueBloods legacy begins. I can't wait. See you CBS fall!" Wahlberg wrote on Instagram when the project was first announced earlier this spring.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Luke Grimes to return as Kayce Dutton for 'Yellowstone' spin-off
TV // 56 minutes ago
Luke Grimes to return as Kayce Dutton for 'Yellowstone' spin-off
May 7 (UPI) -- Luke Grimes has signed on to return as Kayce Dutton for the "Yellowstone" spin-off, "Y: Marshals."
Hugh Laurie to star in Apple TV+ thriller 'The Wanted Man'
TV // 7 hours ago
Hugh Laurie to star in Apple TV+ thriller 'The Wanted Man'
May 7 (UPI) -- "House" actor Hugh Laurie will star in the Apple TV+ drama series "The Wanted Man." The show hails from "Lupin" co-creator George Kay.
Amy Poehler, Mike Schur reunite for Peacock comedy 'Dig'
TV // 8 hours ago
Amy Poehler, Mike Schur reunite for Peacock comedy 'Dig'
May 7 (UPI) -- Peacock announced it has picked up comedy series "Dig," which will reunite Amy Poehler with "Parks and Recreation" executive producer Mike Schur.
Jennifer Hudson celebrates talk show's 500th episode, calls journey a 'blessing'
TV // 9 hours ago
Jennifer Hudson celebrates talk show's 500th episode, calls journey a 'blessing'
May 7 (UPI) -- Jennifer Hudson is celebrating 500 episodes of "The Jennifer Hudson Show." The actress, singer and television personality described the milestone as a blessing Wednesday.
Lorraine Bracco recalls James Gandolfini's reaction to 'Sopranos' ending
TV // 9 hours ago
Lorraine Bracco recalls James Gandolfini's reaction to 'Sopranos' ending
May 7 (UPI) -- Lorraine Bracco appeared on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon," where she shared how she and James Gandolfini initially reacted to learning how "The Sopranos" would end.
'Foundation' Season 3 gets teaser, July premiere date
TV // 11 hours ago
'Foundation' Season 3 gets teaser, July premiere date
May 7 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is previewing the third season of "Foundation," starring Jared Harris, Lee Pace and Pilou Asbaek. The new chapter arrives on the streaming service July 11.
Lovie Simone: 'Forever' captures 'peer pressure of today'
TV // 17 hours ago
Lovie Simone: 'Forever' captures 'peer pressure of today'
LOS ANGELES, May 7 (UPI) -- Lovie Simone spoke with UPI about her teen drama "Forever," on Netflix Thursday, and its portrayal of modern teenagers texting, FaceTiming and using social media.
Apple TV+ orders Season 2 of Seth Rogen's 'Studio'
TV // 1 day ago
Apple TV+ orders Season 2 of Seth Rogen's 'Studio'
May 6 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ announced it has renewed its show-biz-themed comedy, "The Studio," for a second season.
Noah Wyle says 'The Pitt' Season 2 is 'gearing up'
TV // 1 day ago
Noah Wyle says 'The Pitt' Season 2 is 'gearing up'
May 6 (UPI) -- Noah Wyle said Season 2 of Max's medical drama "The Pitt" is "gearing up for a June start" during a Monday interview on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
Michael Weatherly, Cote de Pablo learn to trust again in 'NCIS: Tony & Ziva' trailer
TV // 1 day ago
Michael Weatherly, Cote de Pablo learn to trust again in 'NCIS: Tony & Ziva' trailer
May 6 (UPI) -- Paramount+ is previewing "NCIS: Tony & Ziva" with a trailer ahead of its fall premiere. The show reunites Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo as Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David.

Trending Stories

Kyla Pratt, 3 others join 'The Chi' Season 7
Kyla Pratt, 3 others join 'The Chi' Season 7
Noah Wyle says 'The Pitt' Season 2 is 'gearing up'
Noah Wyle says 'The Pitt' Season 2 is 'gearing up'
Shakira performs 'Hips Don't Lie' on 'Tonight' to mark song's 20th anniversary
Shakira performs 'Hips Don't Lie' on 'Tonight' to mark song's 20th anniversary
Jennifer Hudson celebrates talk show's 500th episode, calls journey a 'blessing'
Jennifer Hudson celebrates talk show's 500th episode, calls journey a 'blessing'
Famous birthdays for May 7: J Balvin, Aidy Bryant
Famous birthdays for May 7: J Balvin, Aidy Bryant

Follow Us