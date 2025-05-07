Trending
May 7, 2025 / 1:36 PM

Amy Poehler, Mike Schur reunite for Peacock comedy 'Dig'

By Ben Hooper
Streaming service Peacock announced Amy Poehler will serve as an actor, writer and executive producer for upcoming comedy series "Dig." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 4 | Streaming service Peacock announced Amy Poehler will serve as an actor, writer and executive producer for upcoming comedy series "Dig." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 7 (UPI) -- Peacock announced it has picked up comedy series Dig, which will reunite Amy Poehler with Parks and Recreation executive producer Mike Schur.

The streaming service said Dig will follow four women who uncover "a long-buried secret with the potential to rewrite history" while working at an archaeological dig in Greece, bringing them to "the center of a high-stakes international conspiracy."

Poehler, who will also star in the series, executive produces alongside Schur. The duo will co-write the pilot episode, which marks their first collaboration since Parks and Recreation ended in 2015.

The series, adapted from Kate Myers' novel Excavations, will also have Myers on board as a co-executive producer.

J.J. Philbin has also signed on to write and executive produce for the series. Other executive producers include Morgan Sackett, Dave Becky, David Miner for 3 Arts, Sharon Jackson for Ocean Avenue and Kate Arend and Jordan Grief for Paper Kite.

