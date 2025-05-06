Apple TV+ orders Season 2 of Seth Rogen's 'Studio'

May 6 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ announced it has renewed its show-biz-themed comedy, The Studio, for a second season.

The show stars Seth Rogen, who also serves as writer, director and producer alongside Evan Goldberg.

"Seth, Evan, the entire creative team and cast of The Studio have knocked it out of the park with this brilliant show, and it has been incredible to watch the conversation grow with each new episode," Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, said in a statement Tuesday.

"We can't wait to see where Matt Remick (Rogen) takes Continental Studios in Season 2, and hope for his sake that the Kool-Aid movie crushes at the box office."

The ensemble also includes Catherine O'Hara, Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz, Chase Sui Wonders and Bryan Cranston.

