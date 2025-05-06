Trending
May 6, 2025 / 12:02 PM

Michael Weatherly, Cote de Pablo learn to trust again in 'NCIS: Tony & Ziva' trailer

By Jessica Inman
Michael Weatherly, Cote de Pablo and Isla Gie, from left to right, star in "NCIS: Tony &amp; Ziva." Photo courtesy of Paramount+
1 of 3 | Michael Weatherly, Cote de Pablo and Isla Gie, from left to right, star in "NCIS: Tony & Ziva." Photo courtesy of Paramount+

May 6 (UPI) -- Paramount+ is previewing NCIS: Tony & Ziva with a trailer ahead of its fall premiere.

The preview, released Tuesday, shows Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) and Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) working together as they try to protect their daughter amid their own relationship struggles.

The trailer opens with an apparent therapist asking Ziva what's contributed to her on-again, off-again dynamic with Tony.

"On again, maybe again, kind of again and where we are now," she responds.

"NCIS: Tony & Ziva picks up after Ziva's supposed death when Tony left the NCIS team to go raise their daughter. Years later, Ziva was discovered alive, leading her to complete one final mission with NCIS before she was reunited with Tony and their daughter in Paris," an official synopsis reads.

The series opens in Paris, but the family eventually "must go on the run across Europe, try to figure out who is after them and maybe even learn to trust each other again."

Amita Suman, Miximilian Osinski, Julian Ovenden, Nassima Benchicou, Lara Rossi, Isla Gie, Terrence Maynard and James D'Arcy also star.

A specific release date has not yet been announced.

Weatherly and de Pablo originally played Tony and Ziva on NCIS. Weatherly left the show in 2016 after 13 seasons, with de Pablo announcing her departure shortly after.

