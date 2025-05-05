'The Equalizer' reboot ends with shooting, engagement

May 5 (UPI) -- The Equalizer featured a shooting and an engagement in its series finale.

Season 5, starring Queen Latifah as Robyn and Tory Kittles as Dante, wrapped up Sunday with the episode, titled "Decisions."

The finale saw Dante propose to Robyn after being shot by Salazar (Juan Javier Cardenas), who had tracked the couple down in the Poconos. After Dante makes it through surgery, Robyn agrees to marry him.

"I knew I wanted to the proposal like that," showrunner Joe Wilson told TV Insider. "I've been wanting to do that for years, but we had to get them through certain markers on their relationship before we can do it. So once we knew and we opened up the season, there is no team, that whole thing and Dante -- that was the plan from the beginning."

Wilson also told the outlet that he was strategic in terms of creating a Season 5 finale that could also serve as a series conclusion since Season 6 was not guaranteed at the time.

"We weren't sure what was going to happen, and if we did end up on that wrong side, we did not want fans to feel incomplete or cheated in any way," Wilson said. "So we designed it in a way that can feel like an ending, but there's so much more to unpack."

The show has since been canceled.

Queen Latifah previously said goodbye to the show on Instagram.

"The Equalizer blew past every dream we had for it, and having the opportunity to do this for five seasons honestly feels surreal," she said. "Thank you to our amazing cast, crew and producers and writers! And I can't say enough about the fans! Y'all have been so loyal, so loud and so ride-or-die -- and that's exactly why we keep doing this. We can't thank you enough. It means the world to us."

The Equalizer is a reboot of the CBS series starring Edward Woodward, which ran from 1985 to 1989. The franchise also includes a trilogy of movies starring Denzel Washington.

Queen Latifah turns 55: a look back