TV
May 5, 2025 / 10:01 AM

'The Equalizer' reboot ends with shooting, engagement

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Queen Latifah starred in "The Equalizer," which concluded Sunday after five seasons. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Queen Latifah starred in "The Equalizer," which concluded Sunday after five seasons. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 5 (UPI) -- The Equalizer featured a shooting and an engagement in its series finale.

Season 5, starring Queen Latifah as Robyn and Tory Kittles as Dante, wrapped up Sunday with the episode, titled "Decisions."

The finale saw Dante propose to Robyn after being shot by Salazar (Juan Javier Cardenas), who had tracked the couple down in the Poconos. After Dante makes it through surgery, Robyn agrees to marry him.

"I knew I wanted to the proposal like that," showrunner Joe Wilson told TV Insider. "I've been wanting to do that for years, but we had to get them through certain markers on their relationship before we can do it. So once we knew and we opened up the season, there is no team, that whole thing and Dante -- that was the plan from the beginning."

Wilson also told the outlet that he was strategic in terms of creating a Season 5 finale that could also serve as a series conclusion since Season 6 was not guaranteed at the time.

"We weren't sure what was going to happen, and if we did end up on that wrong side, we did not want fans to feel incomplete or cheated in any way," Wilson said. "So we designed it in a way that can feel like an ending, but there's so much more to unpack."

The show has since been canceled.

Queen Latifah previously said goodbye to the show on Instagram.

"The Equalizer blew past every dream we had for it, and having the opportunity to do this for five seasons honestly feels surreal," she said. "Thank you to our amazing cast, crew and producers and writers! And I can't say enough about the fans! Y'all have been so loyal, so loud and so ride-or-die -- and that's exactly why we keep doing this. We can't thank you enough. It means the world to us."

The Equalizer is a reboot of the CBS series starring Edward Woodward, which ran from 1985 to 1989. The franchise also includes a trilogy of movies starring Denzel Washington.

Queen Latifah turns 55: a look back

Golden Globe nominee Queen Latifah appears at Bloomingdale's department store to unveil their store windows promoting her film "Chicago" in New York City on January 7, 2003. The film would go on to win Best Picture at the Oscars. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Jeffrey Dean Morgan still finding nuance in 'Dead City' character Negan
TV // 19 hours ago
Jeffrey Dean Morgan still finding nuance in 'Dead City' character Negan
NEW YORK, May 4 (UPI) -- Jeffrey Dean Morgan says he never gets tired of playing Negan because the "Walking Dead" antagonist is always growing and adapting to new situations.
Quinta Brunson plays Harriet Tubman in 'SNL' spoof of 'Bill & Ted'
TV // 23 hours ago
Quinta Brunson plays Harriet Tubman in 'SNL' spoof of 'Bill & Ted'
May 4 (UPI) -- "Saturday Night Live" lampooned the classic time-travel comedy, "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure," this weekend, with guest host Quinta Brunson playing famed abolitionist Harriet Tubman.
Queen Latifah's 'Equalizer' canceled after 5 seasons
TV // 2 days ago
Queen Latifah's 'Equalizer' canceled after 5 seasons
May 3 (UPI) -- CBS has canceled Queen Latifah's "The Equalizer" after five seasons.
Netflix casts its Ingalls family for 'Prairie' re-boot
TV // 2 days ago
Netflix casts its Ingalls family for 'Prairie' re-boot
May 3 (UPI) -- Luke Bracy has signed on to play beloved patriarch Charles Ingalls in the upcoming Netflix re-boot of "Little House on the Prairie."
'The Chosen' gets Season 5 trailer, June premiere date
TV // 2 days ago
'The Chosen' gets Season 5 trailer, June premiere date
May 2 (UPI) -- Prime Video is previewing "The Chosen: Last Supper," the fifth season of the historical drama starring Jonathan Roumie as Jesus. Season 5 arrives June 15.
'Gilded Age' gets Season 3 teaser, June premiere date
TV // 3 days ago
'Gilded Age' gets Season 3 teaser, June premiere date
May 1 (UPI) -- Max is teasing Season 3 of "The Gilded Age," which arrives on the streamer June 22 and stars Carrie Coon, Christine Baranski and Cynthia Nixon.
'Revival,' 'Resident Alien' Season 4 to premiere in June
TV // 3 days ago
'Revival,' 'Resident Alien' Season 4 to premiere in June
May 1 (UPI) -- Season 4 of "Resident Alien" and the new series "Revival" are coming to SYFY on June 6 and 12, respectively, the network announced Thursday.
Stephen Moyer solves murders in the art world in 'Art Detectives' trailer
TV // 3 days ago
Stephen Moyer solves murders in the art world in 'Art Detectives' trailer
May 1 (UPI) -- Acorn TV released a trailer for upcoming series Art Detectives, which stars Stephen Moyer as a police detective solving murders in the art world.
Allison Lanier to exit 'Young and the Restless' after Friday's episode
TV // 4 days ago
Allison Lanier to exit 'Young and the Restless' after Friday's episode
May 1 (UPI) -- Allison Lanier, who plays Summer Newman on "The Young and the Restless," announced her departure from the soap opera, saying "it's time to grow in a different direction."
Anthony Michael Hall joins Season 2 cast of 'Wednesday'
TV // 4 days ago
Anthony Michael Hall joins Season 2 cast of 'Wednesday'
May 1 (UPI) -- "Reacher" and "Bosch: Legacy" alum Anthony Michael Hall has joined the cast of the Netflix series "Wednesday" for its second season.

Trending Stories

Lady Gaga sets record for largest attended, female-led concert in history
Lady Gaga sets record for largest attended, female-led concert in history
'Thunderbolts' tops North American box office with $76M
'Thunderbolts' tops North American box office with $76M
Famous birthdays for May 4: Shameik Moore, Randy Travis
Famous birthdays for May 4: Shameik Moore, Randy Travis
Quinta Brunson plays Harriet Tubman in 'SNL' spoof of 'Bill & Ted'
Quinta Brunson plays Harriet Tubman in 'SNL' spoof of 'Bill & Ted'
Famous birthdays for May 5: Hannah Jeter, Richard E. Grant
Famous birthdays for May 5: Hannah Jeter, Richard E. Grant

Follow Us