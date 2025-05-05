'Squid Game' Season 3 teaser previews final death games

1 of 5 | The death game drags Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) back in in "Squid Game" Season 3, premiering June 27 on Netflix. Photo courtesy of Netflix

May 5 (UPI) -- Netflix released the first teaser for Squid Game Season 3 on Monday. The final season of the Korean drama premieres June 27.

In Season 2, Gi-hun's (Lee Jung-jae) plan to bring the secret death game down from the inside failed. The teaser shows him brought back to the contestant compound to remain as player 456.

The teaser revealed a new game. A giant gumball machine contains red and blue gumballs. Each player receives one ball, but what the red and blue teams have to do remains to be seen.

Squid Game premiered on Netflix in 2021, becoming a surprise hit. Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk did not originally plan for more seasons.

Netflix confirmed the show was renewed for Season 2 in 2022. In 2024 the streaming service revealed a third season was also planned and would conclude the series.