Trending
TV
May 5, 2025 / 7:36 PM

'Squid Game' Season 3 teaser previews final death games

By Fred Topel
Share with X
The death game drags Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) back in in "Squid Game" Season 3, premiering June 27 on Netflix. Photo courtesy of Netflix
1 of 5 | The death game drags Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) back in in "Squid Game" Season 3, premiering June 27 on Netflix. Photo courtesy of Netflix

May 5 (UPI) -- Netflix released the first teaser for Squid Game Season 3 on Monday. The final season of the Korean drama premieres June 27.

In Season 2, Gi-hun's (Lee Jung-jae) plan to bring the secret death game down from the inside failed. The teaser shows him brought back to the contestant compound to remain as player 456.

The teaser revealed a new game. A giant gumball machine contains red and blue gumballs. Each player receives one ball, but what the red and blue teams have to do remains to be seen.

Squid Game premiered on Netflix in 2021, becoming a surprise hit. Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk did not originally plan for more seasons.

Netflix confirmed the show was renewed for Season 2 in 2022. In 2024 the streaming service revealed a third season was also planned and would conclude the series.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Kyla Pratt, 3 others join 'The Chi' Season 7
TV // 3 hours ago
Kyla Pratt, 3 others join 'The Chi' Season 7
May 5 (UPI) -- Kyla Pratt, Punkie Johnson, Reagan Gomez and Tammy Townsend will guest star in Season 7 of Lena Waithe's "The Chi," which arrives May 18.
'Motorheads' trailer: Ryan Phillippe, Michael Cimino star in teen drama
TV // 5 hours ago
'Motorheads' trailer: Ryan Phillippe, Michael Cimino star in teen drama
May 5 (UPI) -- Prime Video is previewing the upcoming teen action-drama series "Motorheads," starring Ryan Phillippe and Michael Cimino, and arriving on the streamer May 20.
'Righteous Gemstones' stars say goodbye to HBO series: 'What a ride!'
TV // 7 hours ago
'Righteous Gemstones' stars say goodbye to HBO series: 'What a ride!'
May 5 (UPI) -- Adam DeVine, Walton Goggins and other "Righteous Gemstones" actors bid farewell to the show Sunday, the same day as the series finale.
'The Equalizer' reboot ends with shooting, engagement
TV // 9 hours ago
'The Equalizer' reboot ends with shooting, engagement
May 5 (UPI) -- "The Equalizer" featured a shooting and a proposal in Sunday's series finale, titled "Decisions." The show starred Queen Latifah and Tory Kittles.
Jeffrey Dean Morgan still finding nuance in 'Dead City' character Negan
TV // 1 day ago
Jeffrey Dean Morgan still finding nuance in 'Dead City' character Negan
NEW YORK, May 4 (UPI) -- Jeffrey Dean Morgan says he never gets tired of playing Negan because the "Walking Dead" antagonist is always growing and adapting to new situations.
Quinta Brunson plays Harriet Tubman in 'SNL' spoof of 'Bill & Ted'
TV // 1 day ago
Quinta Brunson plays Harriet Tubman in 'SNL' spoof of 'Bill & Ted'
May 4 (UPI) -- "Saturday Night Live" lampooned the classic time-travel comedy, "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure," this weekend, with guest host Quinta Brunson playing famed abolitionist Harriet Tubman.
Queen Latifah's 'Equalizer' canceled after 5 seasons
TV // 2 days ago
Queen Latifah's 'Equalizer' canceled after 5 seasons
May 3 (UPI) -- CBS has canceled Queen Latifah's "The Equalizer" after five seasons.
Netflix casts its Ingalls family for 'Prairie' re-boot
TV // 2 days ago
Netflix casts its Ingalls family for 'Prairie' re-boot
May 3 (UPI) -- Luke Bracy has signed on to play beloved patriarch Charles Ingalls in the upcoming Netflix re-boot of "Little House on the Prairie."
'The Chosen' gets Season 5 trailer, June premiere date
TV // 3 days ago
'The Chosen' gets Season 5 trailer, June premiere date
May 2 (UPI) -- Prime Video is previewing "The Chosen: Last Supper," the fifth season of the historical drama starring Jonathan Roumie as Jesus. Season 5 arrives June 15.
'Gilded Age' gets Season 3 teaser, June premiere date
TV // 4 days ago
'Gilded Age' gets Season 3 teaser, June premiere date
May 1 (UPI) -- Max is teasing Season 3 of "The Gilded Age," which arrives on the streamer June 22 and stars Carrie Coon, Christine Baranski and Cynthia Nixon.

Trending Stories

Lady Gaga sets record for largest attended, female-led concert in history
Lady Gaga sets record for largest attended, female-led concert in history
Famous birthdays for May 5: Hannah Jeter, Richard E. Grant
Famous birthdays for May 5: Hannah Jeter, Richard E. Grant
Movie review: 'Friendship' captures Tim Robinson's brand of humor
Movie review: 'Friendship' captures Tim Robinson's brand of humor
'Thunderbolts' tops North American box office with $76M
'Thunderbolts' tops North American box office with $76M
Charley Scalies, actor in 'The Wire,' 'Sopranos,' dies at 84
Charley Scalies, actor in 'The Wire,' 'Sopranos,' dies at 84

Follow Us