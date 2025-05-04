TV
May 4, 2025

Quinta Brunson plays Harriet Tubman in 'SNL' spoof of 'Bill & Ted'

By Karen Butler
Quinta Brunson guest hosted "SNL" this weekend. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Quinta Brunson guest hosted "SNL" this weekend. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 4 (UPI) -- Saturday Night Live lampooned the classic time-travel comedy, Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, this weekend, with guest host Quinta Brunson playing famed abolitionist Harriet Tubman.

Keenan Thompson also played orator and author Frederick Douglass in the sketch titled "Will & Todd's Radical Experience."

Andrew Dismukes and Marcello Hernández play the title characters, high-school students who travel by telephone booth to the past and enlist the help of historical figures for their history project in the present.

With the assignment successfully completed, Will and Todd try to transport Tubman, Douglass, Queen Elizabeth (Chloe Fineman), Leonardo da Vinci (Mikey Day) and Julius Caesar (Emil Wakim) back to their own timelines.

Tubman and Douglass, however, refuse to return, insisting that they'd rather stay in contemporary California with its modern ideals and conveniences than return to the 19th century when African Americans were gravely mistreated.

The sketch ends with Tubman and Douglass shoving Will and Todd into the phone booth with the other historical figures and heading to a theme park to ride some roller coasters.

