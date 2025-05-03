TV
May 3, 2025 / 9:34 AM

Netflix casts its Ingalls family for 'Prairie' re-boot

By Karen Butler
Luke Bracy has signed on to play beloved patriarch Charles Ingalls in the upcoming "Little House on the Prairie" re-boot. Photo by Jeff Kravitz, courtesy of Netflix
Luke Bracy has signed on to play beloved patriarch Charles Ingalls in the upcoming "Little House on the Prairie" re-boot. Photo by Jeff Kravitz, courtesy of Netflix

May 3 (UPI) -- Hacksaw Ridge and Elvis alum Luke Bracy has signed on to play beloved patriarch Charles Ingalls in the upcoming Netflix re-boot of "Little House on the Prairie."

Palm Royale actress Crosby Fitzgerald will play his wife Caroline and newcomers Skywalker Hughes and Alice Halsey will play their daughters Mary and Laura.

"Part hopeful family drama, part epic survival tale, and part origin story of the American West, this fresh adaptation of Laura Ingalls Wilder's iconic semi-autobiographical Little House books offers a kaleidoscopic view of the struggles and triumphs of those who shaped the frontier," said a synopsis from the streaming service.

Rebecca Sonnenshine -- whose credits include The Boys and Vampire Diaries -- will serve as show-runner.

Wilder's best-selling Little House books were previously adapted as a TV show that ran from 1974 through 1984. It starred Michael Landon, Karen Grassle, Melissa Sue Anderson and Melissa Gilbert.

No premiere date has been announced for the re-boot.

