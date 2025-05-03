TV
May 3, 2025

Queen Latifah's 'Equalizer' canceled after 5 seasons

By Karen Butler
Queen Latifah's "The Equalizer" will wrap up its fifth and final season on CBS Sunday.
Queen Latifah's "The Equalizer" will wrap up its fifth and final season on CBS Sunday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 3 (UPI) -- CBS has canceled Queen Latifah's The Equalizer after five seasons.

Deadline, TVLine and The Hollywood Reporter reported the news on Friday.

The series followed Queen Latifah's Robyn McCall, a justice-seeking vigilante.

Tory Kittles, Adam Goldberg, Liza Lapira, Laya DeLeon Hayes, Lorraine Toussaint and Chris Noth co-starred.

"Stepping into a kick-ass role like Robyn was everything I hoped it would be. Shakim and I at Flavor Unit are always excited to bring these kinds of roles and projects to life-and then we just hope you love them as much as we do," Queen Latifah wrote on Instagram.

"The Equalizer blew past every dream we had for it, and having the opportunity to do this for five seasons honestly feels surreal.Thank you to our amazing cast, crew, and producers and writers! And I can't say enough about the FANS! Y'all have been so loyal, so loud, and so ride-or-die -- and that's exactly why we keep doing this. We can't thank you enough. It means the world to us. And don't worry -- I'll be back kicking ass in something new real soon. Can't wait to share it with you."

The show will wrap up its five-season run on Sunday.

It is not expected to be picked up at another network or streaming service.

Created by Michael Sloan and Richard Lindheim, the series is a remake of the 1980s TV show of the same name, which starred Edward Woodward.

The original show inspired a trilogy of Equalizer movies, starring Denzel Washington, as well.

Also canceled this year at CBS were FBI: Most Wanted, FBI: International, SWAT and Poppa's House.

