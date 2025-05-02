Trending
May 2, 2025 / 12:49 PM

'The Chosen' gets Season 5 trailer, June premiere date

By Jessica Inman
"The Chosen" Season 5 arrives on Prime Video in June. Photo courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios
May 2 (UPI) -- Prime Video is previewing Season 5 of historical drama The Chosen, which arrives on the streamer June 15 and stars Jonathan Roumie as Jesus.

The newest chapter, Last Supper, follows what happens after Jesus arrives in Jerusalem.

"He boldly confronts the corrupt merchants, sparking a chain of events that shakes the city," an official synopsis reads. "While religious leaders scramble to silence his growing influence, Jesus shares one last meal with his closest followers. But in the shadows, Judas makes a deal that seals both their fates."

Luke Dimyan portrays Judas, while Shahar Isaac, Paras Patel and Elizabeth Tabish portray Peter, Matthew and Mary Magdalene, respectively. Noah James, George H. Xanthis, Abe Bueno-Jallad, Vanessa Benavente, Richard Fancy, Paul Ben-Victor and Andrew James Allen also star.

Season 5 will have a two-episode premiere June 15, with three more released on both June 22 and 29, for a total of eight episodes.

Part 1 of Season 5 screened in theaters March 28, with Part 2 released April 4 and Part 3 on April 11.

