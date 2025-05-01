'Our Flag Means Death' icon Taika Waititi revealed as Lucky Duck on 'Masked Singer'

May 1 (UPI) -- Our Flag Means Death icon and Oscar-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi was revealed as Lucky Duck on The Masked Singer Wednesday night.

"No way! I thought you were the most annoying thing on this whole show! That is so cool!" judge Rita Ora -- Waititi's wife -- laughed as she hugged and kissed him.

Waititi appeared costumed, sang and danced on the FOX show throughout the season, but he was not part of the official competition.

Before he was unmasked on Wednesday, he announced that disguised contestants Coral, Boogie Woogie, Mad Scientist would all be competing in next week's 2-hour Season 13 finale.

Celebrities who were eliminated from the competition earlier this season included Cedric the Entertainer, Oscar De La Hoya, Aubrey O'Day, Scheana Shay, Flavor Flav, James Van Der Beek and Candace Cameron Bure.

Nick Cannon hosts the show and the other judges are Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy.