Trending
TV
May 1, 2025 / 7:40 AM

'Our Flag Means Death' icon Taika Waititi revealed as Lucky Duck on 'Masked Singer'

By Karen Butler
Share with X
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi arrive for the Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles in 2024. Waititi was revealed as the Lucky Duck non-contestant character on "The Masked Singer" Wednesday night. File Photo by Alex Gallardo/UPI
1 of 2 | Rita Ora and Taika Waititi arrive for the Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles in 2024. Waititi was revealed as the Lucky Duck non-contestant character on "The Masked Singer" Wednesday night. File Photo by Alex Gallardo/UPI | License Photo

May 1 (UPI) -- Our Flag Means Death icon and Oscar-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi was revealed as Lucky Duck on The Masked Singer Wednesday night.

"No way! I thought you were the most annoying thing on this whole show! That is so cool!" judge Rita Ora -- Waititi's wife -- laughed as she hugged and kissed him.

Waititi appeared costumed, sang and danced on the FOX show throughout the season, but he was not part of the official competition.

Before he was unmasked on Wednesday, he announced that disguised contestants Coral, Boogie Woogie, Mad Scientist would all be competing in next week's 2-hour Season 13 finale.

Celebrities who were eliminated from the competition earlier this season included Cedric the Entertainer, Oscar De La Hoya, Aubrey O'Day, Scheana Shay, Flavor Flav, James Van Der Beek and Candace Cameron Bure.

Nick Cannon hosts the show and the other judges are Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Danielle Mone Truitt: 'L&O: Organized Crime' S5 boasts grittier stories, more swearing
TV // 12 hours ago
Danielle Mone Truitt: 'L&O: Organized Crime' S5 boasts grittier stories, more swearing
NEW YORK, April 30 (UPI) -- Danielle Mone Truitt told UPI there is one huge advantage to the Season 5 move from NBC to Peacock for "Law & Order: Organized Crime:" the cast is now allowed to use more profanity.
Josh Holloway takes on 'Southwest Al Capone' in 'Duster' trailer
TV // 18 hours ago
Josh Holloway takes on 'Southwest Al Capone' in 'Duster' trailer
April 30 (UPI) -- Josh Holloway plays a getaway car driver seeking revenge in "Duster," a new series from J.J. Abrams coming to Max.
'Better Sister' trailer: Jessica Biel, Elizabeth Banks star in murder mystery
TV // 19 hours ago
'Better Sister' trailer: Jessica Biel, Elizabeth Banks star in murder mystery
April 30 (UPI) -- Prime Video is previewing "The Better Sister," a thriller series arriving on the streamer May 29 and starring Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks.
Season 2 of 'Shogun' to begin production in January
TV // 19 hours ago
Season 2 of 'Shogun' to begin production in January
April 30 (UPI) -- FX Entertainment announced Wednesday that "Shogun" Season 2 will begin filming in January, with Hiroyuki Sanada and Cosmo Jarvis to return to star.
Real-life 'Happy Face' daughter astonished by truth in Ashford-Quaid performances
TV // 20 hours ago
Real-life 'Happy Face' daughter astonished by truth in Ashford-Quaid performances
NEW YORK, April 30 (UPI) -- Melissa Moore told UPI most of her loved ones supported her decision to share their unique experience of having a serial killer in the family for the new limited drama series "Happy Face."
'North of North' to return for Season 2
TV // 21 hours ago
'North of North' to return for Season 2
April 30 (UPI) -- Comedy series "North of North," starring Anna Lambe, was renewed for Season 2, Netflix announced.
'1883,' 'Tombstone' alum Sam Elliott joins 'Landman' Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
'1883,' 'Tombstone' alum Sam Elliott joins 'Landman' Season 2
April 29 (UPI) -- "1883" and "Tombstone" alum Sam Elliott has joined the cast of Paramount+'s "Landman" Season 2.
'Dexter: Resurrection' to have two-episode premiere July 11
TV // 1 day ago
'Dexter: Resurrection' to have two-episode premiere July 11
April 29 (UPI) -- Showtime announced the first two episodes of "Dexter: Resurrection," the "Dexter" sequel series starring Michael C. Hall, will drop on Paramount+ with Showtime two days before premiering on the cable network.
Nicole Kidman returns in 'Nine Perfect Strangers' Season 2 trailer
TV // 1 day ago
Nicole Kidman returns in 'Nine Perfect Strangers' Season 2 trailer
April 29 (UPI) -- Hulu released a trailer for the upcoming second season of "Nine Perfect Strangers," featuring returning star Nicole Kidman and a new ensemble cast.
'St. Denis' cast says doctors, nurses praise comedy's accuracy
TV // 2 days ago
'St. Denis' cast says doctors, nurses praise comedy's accuracy
LOS ANGELES, April 29 (UPI) -- Wendi McLendon-Covey, David Alan Grier, Allison Tolman, Kahyun Kim and co-creator Eric Ledgin said real health care workers have told them their comedy "St. Denis Medical," airing Tuesdays on NBC, gets hospitals right.

Trending Stories

Season 2 of 'Shogun' to begin production in January
Season 2 of 'Shogun' to begin production in January
'Dog Man' to start streaming May 30 on Peacock
'Dog Man' to start streaming May 30 on Peacock
Jon Bon Jovi, wife Dorothea celebrate '36 amazing years' of marriage
Jon Bon Jovi, wife Dorothea celebrate '36 amazing years' of marriage
'North of North' to return for Season 2
'North of North' to return for Season 2
Josh Holloway takes on 'Southwest Al Capone' in 'Duster' trailer
Josh Holloway takes on 'Southwest Al Capone' in 'Duster' trailer

Follow Us