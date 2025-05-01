Trending
May 1, 2025 / 3:42 PM

'Revival,' 'Resident Alien' Season 4 to premiere in June

By Jessica Inman
Alan Tudyk returns to star in Season 4 of "Resident Alien." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Alan Tudyk returns to star in Season 4 of "Resident Alien." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 1 (UPI) -- Season 4 of Resident Alien and the new series Revival are coming to SYFY on June 6 and June 12, respectively, the network announced Thursday.

Resident Alien Season 4 will also air on USA Network, a press release states. The show stars Alan Tudyk as Harry, an alien living on Earth until he is held in a Grey Moonbase prison.

Meanwhile, "a shape-shifting Alien called a Mantid has taken over his body on Earth passing himself off as the real Harry," an official synopsis reads.

Sara Tomko, Alice Wetterlund, Corey Reynolds, Elizabeth Bowen, Levi Fiehler, Meredith Garretson, Judah Prehn, Gary Farmer, Gracelyn Awad Rinke, Janna Lamia, Sarah Podemski, Linda Hamilton, Enver Gjokaj, Terry O'Quinn and Edi Patterson also star.

The show is adapted from Dark Horse comics.

Revival, meanwhile, follows the happenings in a rural Wisconsin town after "the recently deceased suddenly rise from their graves."

"But this is no zombie story as the 'revived' appear and act just like they once were," a synopsis reads.

The show was also inspired by comics. Tim Seeley and Mike Norton created the Image Comics series upon which the television adaptation is based.

Melanie Scrofano, Romy Weltman, David James Elliott and Andy McQueen star.

Latest Headlines

'Gilded Age' gets Season 3 teaser, June premiere date
TV // 6 minutes ago
'Gilded Age' gets Season 3 teaser, June premiere date
May 1 (UPI) -- Max is teasing Season 3 of "The Gilded Age," which arrives on the streamer June 22 and stars Carrie Coon, Christine Baranski and Cynthia Nixon.
Stephen Moyer solves murders in the art world in 'Art Detectives' trailer
TV // 2 hours ago
Stephen Moyer solves murders in the art world in 'Art Detectives' trailer
May 1 (UPI) -- Acorn TV released a trailer for upcoming series Art Detectives, which stars Stephen Moyer as a police detective solving murders in the art world.
Allison Lanier to exit 'Young and the Restless' after Friday's episode
TV // 6 hours ago
Allison Lanier to exit 'Young and the Restless' after Friday's episode
May 1 (UPI) -- Allison Lanier, who plays Summer Newman on "The Young and the Restless," announced her departure from the soap opera, saying "it's time to grow in a different direction."
Anthony Michael Hall joins Season 2 cast of 'Wednesday'
TV // 7 hours ago
Anthony Michael Hall joins Season 2 cast of 'Wednesday'
May 1 (UPI) -- "Reacher" and "Bosch: Legacy" alum Anthony Michael Hall has joined the cast of the Netflix series "Wednesday" for its second season.
'Our Flag Means Death' icon Taika Waititi revealed as Lucky Duck on 'Masked Singer'
TV // 8 hours ago
'Our Flag Means Death' icon Taika Waititi revealed as Lucky Duck on 'Masked Singer'
May 1 (UPI) -- "Our Flag Means Death" icon and Oscar-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi was revealed as Lucky Duck on "The Masked Singer" Wednesday night.
Danielle Mone Truitt: 'L&O: Organized Crime' S5 boasts grittier stories, more swearing
TV // 20 hours ago
Danielle Mone Truitt: 'L&O: Organized Crime' S5 boasts grittier stories, more swearing
NEW YORK, April 30 (UPI) -- Danielle Mone Truitt told UPI there is one huge advantage to the Season 5 move from NBC to Peacock for "Law & Order: Organized Crime:" the cast is now allowed to use more profanity.
Josh Holloway takes on 'Southwest Al Capone' in 'Duster' trailer
TV // 1 day ago
Josh Holloway takes on 'Southwest Al Capone' in 'Duster' trailer
April 30 (UPI) -- Josh Holloway plays a getaway car driver seeking revenge in "Duster," a new series from J.J. Abrams coming to Max.
'Better Sister' trailer: Jessica Biel, Elizabeth Banks star in murder mystery
TV // 1 day ago
'Better Sister' trailer: Jessica Biel, Elizabeth Banks star in murder mystery
April 30 (UPI) -- Prime Video is previewing "The Better Sister," a thriller series arriving on the streamer May 29 and starring Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks.
Season 2 of 'Shogun' to begin production in January
TV // 1 day ago
Season 2 of 'Shogun' to begin production in January
April 30 (UPI) -- FX Entertainment announced Wednesday that "Shogun" Season 2 will begin filming in January, with Hiroyuki Sanada and Cosmo Jarvis to return to star.
Real-life 'Happy Face' daughter astonished by truth in Ashford-Quaid performances
TV // 1 day ago
Real-life 'Happy Face' daughter astonished by truth in Ashford-Quaid performances
NEW YORK, April 30 (UPI) -- Melissa Moore told UPI most of her loved ones supported her decision to share their unique experience of having a serial killer in the family for the new limited drama series "Happy Face."

