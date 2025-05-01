May 1 (UPI) -- Max is teasing Season 3 of The Gilded Age, which arrives on the streamer June 22 and stars Carrie Coon, Christine Baranski and Cynthia Nixon.

Coon portrays Bertha, who is pursuing "a prize that would elevate the family to unimaginable heights," an official description says.

Meanwhile, her husband George (Morgan Spector) is attempting to "revolutionize the railroad industry."

Sisters Agnes (Baranski) and Ada (Nixon) are at odds, and their niece Peggy (Denee Benton) finds a suitor but struggles to win over his family.

The cast also features Louisa Jacobson, Taissa Farmiga, Harry Richardson, Blake Ritson, Ben Ahlers, Ashlie Atkinson, Dylan Baker, Kate Baldwin, Victoria Clark, John Ellison Conlee, Michael Cumpsty, Kelley Curran, Jordan Donica, Jessica Frances Dukes, Claybourne Elder, Amy Forsyth, Jack Gilpin, LisaGay Hamilton, Ward Horton, Simon Jones, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Ben Lamb and Nathan Lane.

Other cast members include Andrea Martin, Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Debra Monk, Hattie Morahan, Donna Murphy, Kristine Nielsen, Paul Alexander Nolan, Kelli O'Hara, Patrick Page, Rachel Pickup, Taylor Richardson, Douglas Sills, Bobby Steggert, Erin Wilhelmi, John Douglas Thompson, Leslie Uggams, Merritt Wever, Bill Camp and Phylicia Rashad.

'The White Lotus' stars walk the red carpet