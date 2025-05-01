Anthony Michael Hall joins Season 2 cast of 'Wednesday'

1 of 3 | Alan Ritchson (L) and Anthony Michael Hall in a scene from "Reacher" Season 3. Hall this week signed on for a role in Netflix's "Wednesday." File Photo courtesy of Prime Video

May 1 (UPI) -- Reacher and Bosch: Legacy alum Anthony Michael Hall has joined the cast of the Netflix series Wednesday for its second season.

Variety said no details have been announced yet regarding the role, which will reunite Hall with Tim Burton, his director on the 1990 movie Edward Scissorhands.

Hall, 57, shared a screenshot of the casting news on his official Instagram page.

Starring Jenna Ortega, Wednesday is the latest addition to The Addams Family franchise and focuses on the moody titular teen's adventures at boarding school.

Hall started his career as a teen in the 1980s classics Vacation, Sixteen Candles, The Breakfast Club and Weird Science.

He later starred in The Pirates of Silicon Valley, The Dead Zone, Awkward, The Goldbergs, Halloween Kills and Trigger Warning.