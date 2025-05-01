Allison Lanier to exit 'Young and the Restless' after Friday's episode

Allison Lanier announced she will leave the cast of "Y&R." Photo courtesy of CBS

May 1 (UPI) -- Allison Lanier has announced her departure from The Young and the Restless.

The actress, 34, confirmed her exit from the CBS soap opera in a social media post Wednesday, saying "it's time to grow in a different direction."

"Hi guys!! This Friday, May 2, will be my last episode on Y&R! I've loved the journey and learned so much but it's time to grow in a different direction... very grateful for all of the Y&R fans who have supported me," she said.

Lanier has portrayed Summer Newman, the daughter of Phyllis Summers and Nicholas Newman, since 2022. Hunter King, Samantha Bailey and Lindsay Bushman portrayed previous iterations of Summer.

Deadline reports the character has not been recast following word of Lanier's exit.

Fans reacted to the news in the comments.

"You played Summer Newman the best," one comment reads. "You brought growth and class to her character. Will miss you!"