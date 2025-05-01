Trending
TV
May 1, 2025 / 1:47 PM

Stephen Moyer solves murders in the art world in 'Art Detectives' trailer

By Ben Hooper
Share with X
Stephen Moyer stars in "Art Detectives," a new series coming to Acorn TV on June 9. File Photo by Howard Shen/UPI
1 of 4 | Stephen Moyer stars in "Art Detectives," a new series coming to Acorn TV on June 9. File Photo by Howard Shen/UPI | License Photo

May 1 (UPI) -- Acorn TV released a trailer for upcoming series Art Detectives, which stars Stephen Moyer as a police detective solving murders in the art world.

The trailer, released Thursday, features Moyer as Detective Inspector Mick Palmer and Nina Singh as Detective Constable Shazia Malik, members of the Heritage Crime Unit, which focuses on murders connected to the art and antiques trade.

"Each episode follows Mick and Shazia as they navigate a rich and colorful world driven by greed, obsession, lust and revenge," the official synopsis reads. "Throughout the season, the artfully astute detectives encounter a fake Vermeer, Viking gold, a rare Chinese vase and items rescued from the Titanic."

The season also feature's Palmer's romance with museum curator Rosa (Sarah Alexander) and his complicated relationship with his estranged father, Ron (Larry Lamb), a notorious forger.

Moyer serves as an executive producer alongside Dan Gaster, Will Ing, Paul Powell, Catherine Mackin, Bea Tammer, Daniel March and Klaus Zimmermann.

The first two episodes of Art Detectives will premiere June 9 on Acorn TV in the United States and Canada. The rest of the six-episode season will drop weekly on Mondays.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Allison Lanier to exit 'Young and the Restless' after Friday's episode
TV // 4 hours ago
Allison Lanier to exit 'Young and the Restless' after Friday's episode
May 1 (UPI) -- Allison Lanier, who plays Summer Newman on "The Young and the Restless," announced her departure from the soap opera, saying "it's time to grow in a different direction."
Anthony Michael Hall joins Season 2 cast of 'Wednesday'
TV // 6 hours ago
Anthony Michael Hall joins Season 2 cast of 'Wednesday'
May 1 (UPI) -- "Reacher" and "Bosch: Legacy" alum Anthony Michael Hall has joined the cast of the Netflix series "Wednesday" for its second season.
'Our Flag Means Death' icon Taika Waititi revealed as Lucky Duck on 'Masked Singer'
TV // 7 hours ago
'Our Flag Means Death' icon Taika Waititi revealed as Lucky Duck on 'Masked Singer'
May 1 (UPI) -- "Our Flag Means Death" icon and Oscar-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi was revealed as Lucky Duck on "The Masked Singer" Wednesday night.
Danielle Mone Truitt: 'L&O: Organized Crime' S5 boasts grittier stories, more swearing
TV // 18 hours ago
Danielle Mone Truitt: 'L&O: Organized Crime' S5 boasts grittier stories, more swearing
NEW YORK, April 30 (UPI) -- Danielle Mone Truitt told UPI there is one huge advantage to the Season 5 move from NBC to Peacock for "Law & Order: Organized Crime:" the cast is now allowed to use more profanity.
Josh Holloway takes on 'Southwest Al Capone' in 'Duster' trailer
TV // 1 day ago
Josh Holloway takes on 'Southwest Al Capone' in 'Duster' trailer
April 30 (UPI) -- Josh Holloway plays a getaway car driver seeking revenge in "Duster," a new series from J.J. Abrams coming to Max.
'Better Sister' trailer: Jessica Biel, Elizabeth Banks star in murder mystery
TV // 1 day ago
'Better Sister' trailer: Jessica Biel, Elizabeth Banks star in murder mystery
April 30 (UPI) -- Prime Video is previewing "The Better Sister," a thriller series arriving on the streamer May 29 and starring Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks.
Season 2 of 'Shogun' to begin production in January
TV // 1 day ago
Season 2 of 'Shogun' to begin production in January
April 30 (UPI) -- FX Entertainment announced Wednesday that "Shogun" Season 2 will begin filming in January, with Hiroyuki Sanada and Cosmo Jarvis to return to star.
Real-life 'Happy Face' daughter astonished by truth in Ashford-Quaid performances
TV // 1 day ago
Real-life 'Happy Face' daughter astonished by truth in Ashford-Quaid performances
NEW YORK, April 30 (UPI) -- Melissa Moore told UPI most of her loved ones supported her decision to share their unique experience of having a serial killer in the family for the new limited drama series "Happy Face."
'North of North' to return for Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
'North of North' to return for Season 2
April 30 (UPI) -- Comedy series "North of North," starring Anna Lambe, was renewed for Season 2, Netflix announced.
'1883,' 'Tombstone' alum Sam Elliott joins 'Landman' Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
'1883,' 'Tombstone' alum Sam Elliott joins 'Landman' Season 2
April 29 (UPI) -- "1883" and "Tombstone" alum Sam Elliott has joined the cast of Paramount+'s "Landman" Season 2.

Trending Stories

Sadie Sink, Sarah Snook, George Clooney earn Tony Award nominations
Sadie Sink, Sarah Snook, George Clooney earn Tony Award nominations
'Dog Man' to start streaming May 30 on Peacock
'Dog Man' to start streaming May 30 on Peacock
Josh Holloway takes on 'Southwest Al Capone' in 'Duster' trailer
Josh Holloway takes on 'Southwest Al Capone' in 'Duster' trailer
'John Wick' documentary available next week
'John Wick' documentary available next week
'North of North' to return for Season 2
'North of North' to return for Season 2

Follow Us