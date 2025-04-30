Trending
April 30, 2025 / 12:47 PM

Season 2 of 'Shogun' to begin production in January

By Jessica Inman
Hiroyuki Sanada (L) and Cosmo Jarvis will return to star in "Shogun" Season 2. Photo courtesy of FX
April 30 (UPI) -- FX Entertainment announced Wednesday that Shogun Season 2 will begin filming in January.

The second chapter of the drama inspired by James Clavell's novel will pick up a decade after Season 1 took place.

Hiroyuki Sanada returns to star as Lord Yoshii Toranaga, who "fought for his survival as his enemies in the Council of Regents united against him," an official synopsis says.

Cosmo Jarvis reprises Jon Blackthorne, the English sailor who "shared vital strategic secrets with Toranaga that tipped the scales of power in his favor to win a century-defining civil war," the description continues.

Season 2 will further the further the stories of Toranaga and Blackthorne, "whose fates are inextricably entwined."

Season 1 was highly acclaimed, earning 18 Emmy awards and four Golden Globes. The first season also starred Anna Sawai, Tadanobu Asano, Takehiro Hira, Tommy Bastow and Fumi Nikaido.

Anna Sawai, Hiroyuki Sanada attend 'Shogun' premiere in LA

Cast member Anna Sawai attends the premiere of Hulu mini-series "Shogun" at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles on February 13, 2024. Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

