'North of North' to return for Season 2

April 30 (UPI) -- Comedy series North of North will return for Season 2.

Netflix shared the news Tuesday alongside a video of series star Anna Lambe.

Lambe portrays Siaja, an Inuk woman who gets divorced in a small Nunavut town.

"We see her make some large and life-changing decisions that cause her to fall flat on her face in front of her entire community and force her to reevaluate her life and try to make it better," Lambe previously told Netflix's Tudum.

North of North star Anna Lambe delivers the Season 2 news pic.twitter.com/BkqatCQyma— Netflix (@netflix) April 30, 2025

Season 1 consisted of eight episodes and starred Maika Harper, Jay Ryan, Braeden Clarke, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Zorga Qaunaq, Bailey Poching, Nutaaq Doreen Simmonds, Keira Belle Cooper, Kelly William and Tanya Tagaq.

Lambe said her "heart exploded in the best way possible" when she learned of the show's renewal.

"I'm so excited and overwhelmed with joy," she said.

The Canadian series airs on CBC and APTN, and also streams on Netflix.