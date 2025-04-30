Trending
TV
April 30, 2025 / 11:30 AM

'North of North' to return for Season 2

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Anna Lambe will return to star in "North of North" Season 2. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Anna Lambe will return to star in "North of North" Season 2. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 30 (UPI) -- Comedy series North of North will return for Season 2.

Netflix shared the news Tuesday alongside a video of series star Anna Lambe.

Lambe portrays Siaja, an Inuk woman who gets divorced in a small Nunavut town.

"We see her make some large and life-changing decisions that cause her to fall flat on her face in front of her entire community and force her to reevaluate her life and try to make it better," Lambe previously told Netflix's Tudum.

Season 1 consisted of eight episodes and starred Maika Harper, Jay Ryan, Braeden Clarke, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Zorga Qaunaq, Bailey Poching, Nutaaq Doreen Simmonds, Keira Belle Cooper, Kelly William and Tanya Tagaq.

Lambe said her "heart exploded in the best way possible" when she learned of the show's renewal.

"I'm so excited and overwhelmed with joy," she said.

The Canadian series airs on CBC and APTN, and also streams on Netflix.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Season 2 of 'Shogun' to begin production in January
TV // 8 minutes ago
Season 2 of 'Shogun' to begin production in January
April 30 (UPI) -- FX Entertainment announced Wednesday that "Shogun" Season 2 will begin filming in January, with Hiroyuki Sanada and Cosmo Jarvis to return to star.
Real-life 'Happy Face' daughter astonished by truth in Ashford-Quaid performances
TV // 25 minutes ago
Real-life 'Happy Face' daughter astonished by truth in Ashford-Quaid performances
NEW YORK, April 30 (UPI) -- Melissa Moore told UPI most of her loved ones supported her decision to share their unique experience of having a serial killer in the family for the new limited drama series "Happy Face."
'1883,' 'Tombstone' alum Sam Elliott joins 'Landman' Season 2
TV // 17 hours ago
'1883,' 'Tombstone' alum Sam Elliott joins 'Landman' Season 2
April 29 (UPI) -- "1883" and "Tombstone" alum Sam Elliott has joined the cast of Paramount+'s "Landman" Season 2.
'Dexter: Resurrection' to have two-episode premiere July 11
TV // 20 hours ago
'Dexter: Resurrection' to have two-episode premiere July 11
April 29 (UPI) -- Showtime announced the first two episodes of "Dexter: Resurrection," the "Dexter" sequel series starring Michael C. Hall, will drop on Paramount+ with Showtime two days before premiering on the cable network.
Nicole Kidman returns in 'Nine Perfect Strangers' Season 2 trailer
TV // 20 hours ago
Nicole Kidman returns in 'Nine Perfect Strangers' Season 2 trailer
April 29 (UPI) -- Hulu released a trailer for the upcoming second season of "Nine Perfect Strangers," featuring returning star Nicole Kidman and a new ensemble cast.
'St. Denis' cast says doctors, nurses praise comedy's accuracy
TV // 1 day ago
'St. Denis' cast says doctors, nurses praise comedy's accuracy
LOS ANGELES, April 29 (UPI) -- Wendi McLendon-Covey, David Alan Grier, Allison Tolman, Kahyun Kim and co-creator Eric Ledgin said real health care workers have told them their comedy "St. Denis Medical," airing Tuesdays on NBC, gets hospitals right.
Red Dragons undergo 'baptism of fire' in 'Welcome to Wrexham' Season 4 trailer
TV // 1 day ago
Red Dragons undergo 'baptism of fire' in 'Welcome to Wrexham' Season 4 trailer
April 28 (UPI) -- FX is previewing Season 4 of "Welcome to Wrexham," which arrives May 15. The docuseries features actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.
'Netflix Tudum' event to feature 'Wednesday,' 'One Piece'
TV // 2 days ago
'Netflix Tudum' event to feature 'Wednesday,' 'One Piece'
April 28 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing its live fan event, "Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event," which takes place May 31 at Kia Forum in Los Angeles.
'RuPaul's Drag Race' alum Jiggly Caliente dead at 44
TV // 2 days ago
'RuPaul's Drag Race' alum Jiggly Caliente dead at 44
April 27 (UPI) -- "Rupaul's Drag Race" and "Pose" alum Bianca Castro-Arabejo -- who performed under the name of Jiggly Caliente -- has died at the age of 44.
Mike Rowe's 'Returning the Favor' followup to premiere on YouTube Friday
TV // 2 days ago
Mike Rowe's 'Returning the Favor' followup to premiere on YouTube Friday
April 27 (UPI) -- Television personality, podcaster and best-selling author Mike Rowe has announced plans for a new series called "People You Should Know," which is set to premiere on YouTube Friday.

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Thunderbolts*' ineffectively retreads 'Avengers' movies
Movie review: 'Thunderbolts*' ineffectively retreads 'Avengers' movies
A new generation of magicians rise in 'Now You See Me: Now You Don't' trailer
A new generation of magicians rise in 'Now You See Me: Now You Don't' trailer
Patricia Heaton says late Linda Lavin inspired her 'Unbreakable Boy' mom performance
Patricia Heaton says late Linda Lavin inspired her 'Unbreakable Boy' mom performance
WWE 'Raw': Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker bully Sami Zayn
WWE 'Raw': Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker bully Sami Zayn
'Borderlands 4' to have PlayStation State of Play, release Sept. 12
'Borderlands 4' to have PlayStation State of Play, release Sept. 12

Follow Us