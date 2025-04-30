April 30 (UPI) -- Josh Holloway is a getaway car driver seeking revenge against the "Southwest Al Capone" Keith David in Duster.

Max shared a new preview for the crime drama series Wednesday.

Duster is created by J.J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan. Holloway and Abrams previously collaborated on the ABC series Lost.

The new teaser opens as Keith David's character, Ezra Saxton, asks Holloway's Jim, "How do you feel about violence?"

"I'd be lying if I said the work I do doesn't go upside down sometimes," he continues. "If that were to occur, what would you say?"

"Where are we going?" Jim responds.

When FBI agent Nina (Rachel Hilson) enters the picture, however, she enlists Jim's help in taking down Ezra's crime family, according to an official synopsis.

The series arrives on the streamer May 15 and also stars Sydney Elisabeth, Greg Grunberg, Camille Guaty, Asivak Koostachin, Adriana Aluna Martinez and Benjamin Charles Watson.