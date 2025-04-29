'1883,' 'Tombstone' alum Sam Elliott joins 'Landman' Season 2

April 29 (UPI) -- 1883 and Tombstone alum Sam Elliott has joined the cast of Paramount+'s Landman Season 2.

"Welcome to the patch, Sam Elliott! See you on Season 2 of Landman. But if you can't wait, now's the perfect time to rewatch #1883TV!) #Landman," the show's X account said Tuesday.

No premiere date has been announced yet, but production on the independent oil company drama is currently underway in Texas.

Returning cast members for Season 2 of Landman include Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore, Andy Garcia, Ali Larter, Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolph, Paulina Chávez, Kayla Wallace, Mark Collie, James Jordan and Colm Feore.

Both shows are part of the Taylor Sheridan universe.

