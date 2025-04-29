Trending
April 29, 2025 / 4:16 PM

Nicole Kidman returns in 'Nine Perfect Strangers' Season 2 trailer

By Ben Hooper
Nicole Kidman stars in "Nine Perfect Strangers" Season 2, which premieres May 21 on Hulu. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Nicole Kidman stars in "Nine Perfect Strangers" Season 2, which premieres May 21 on Hulu. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

April 29 (UPI) -- Hulu released a trailer for the upcoming second season of Nine Perfect Strangers, featuring returning star Nicole Kidman and a new ensemble cast.

The trailer, released Tuesday, stars Kidman as Masha Dmitrichenko, who is still running the Tranquillum House wellness resort from Season 1.

Season 2 features a new cast of titular strangers who find the resort to be more than they bargained for.

"Over the course of a week, she takes them to the brink. Will they make it? Will she? Masha is willing to try anything in the interest of healing everyone involved, including herself," the official synopsis reads.

The new season also stars Henry Golding, Lena Olin, Annie Murphy, Christine Baranski, Lucas Englander, King Princess, Murray Bartlett, Dolly de Leon, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Mark Strong and Aras Aydin.

Nine Perfect Strangers, created by David E. Kelley and based on the book by the same name by Liane Moriarty, premieres its second season May 21 on Hulu.

Nicole Kidman's career: Awards, red carpets, fashion

Nicole Kidman won Best Actress in a Movie Comedy or Musical for her portrayal of a homicidal TV personality in "To Die For" at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on January 21, 1996. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

