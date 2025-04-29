Trending
'Dexter: Resurrection' to have two-episode premiere July 11

By Ben Hooper
Michael C. Hall stars in "Dexter: Resurrection," which will debut its first two episodes July 11 on Paramount+ with Showtime and on demand before airing on Showtime July 13. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
April 29 (UPI) -- Showtime announced the first two episodes of sequel series Dexter: Resurrection will drop on Paramount+ with Showtime two days before premiering on the cable network.

The two-episode premiere will be available on streaming and on demand starting July 11, and will air at 8 p.m. EDT July 13 on Showtime.

A teaser for the show, which picks up where the miniseries Dexter: New Blood left off, shows star Michael C. Hall reading a newspaper with the headline "Dexter Morgan is dead" before smiling at the camera.

The series, from showrunner and executive producer Clyde Phillips, also sees the return of Jack Alcott as Dexter's son, Harrison, and David Zayas as Miami Metro's Angel Batista. James Remar also reprises his role as Dexter's father, Harry Morgan.

Dexter: Resurrection also stars Uma Thurman, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Kadia Saraf, Dominic Fumusa, Emilia Suárez and Peter Dinklage.

