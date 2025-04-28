Trending
Red Dragons undergo 'baptism of fire' in 'Welcome to Wrexham' Season 4 trailer

By Jessica Inman
Ryan Reynolds arrives on the red carpet at the TIME100 Gala Jazz on Thursday. He will appear in Season 4 of "Welcome to Wrexham." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
April 28 (UPI) -- FX is previewing Season 4 of Welcome to Wrexham, which arrives May 15.

In the trailer released Monday, the Red Dragons soccer club is said to be undergoing "a baptism of fire."

"Over the last four years, it's been this rollercoaster of magic," says actor Rob McElhenney who, along with Ryan Reynolds, bought the the team in 2020.

"Dedicated staff and supporters celebrate the team's climb toward the Premiership while bracing against the new-found challenges that come with each new tier up the EFL," an official synopsis reads. "Will Wrexham AFC rise to the challenge and do what no team has ever done before?"

"To make a diamond, you have to have pressure," Reynolds says in the trailer.

