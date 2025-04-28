1 of 3 | Jenna Ortega, seen here with Thing on her shoulder, stars as Wednesday Addams in "Wednesday." The show will be included in Netflix's upcoming fan event May 31. Photo courtesy of Netflix

April 28 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing its live fan event, Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event, which takes place May 31 at Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

The event will feature news and stars from shows like One Piece and Wednesday, according to an official trailer released Monday.

Emily in Paris, Frankenstein, Happy Gilmore 2, Love is Blind, Outer Banks, The Rip, Squid Game, Stranger Things, America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, The Life List, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery and WWE will also be featured.

"Named after the iconic sound that plays at the start of every Netflix movie, series or event, this is Netflix's biggest fan party," an official synopsis states. "Packed with your favorite stars, first-look reveals, and can't miss live performances."

Tudum 2025 will start streaming at 8 p.m. EDT.