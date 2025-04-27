TV
April 27, 2025 / 3:18 PM

'RuPaul's Drag Race' alum Jiggly Caliente dead at 44

By Karen Butler
Drag queen Jiggly Caliente has died at the age of 44. File Photo courtesy of Pixnio
Drag queen Jiggly Caliente has died at the age of 44. File Photo courtesy of Pixnio

April 27 (UPI) -- Rupaul's Drag Race and Pose alum Bianca Castro-Arabejo -- who performed under the name of Jiggly Caliente -- has died at the age of 44.

No cause of death has been disclosed yet, but Caliente announced last week that she was dropping out of RuPaul's Drag Race Philippines because part of her leg was amputated due to an infection.

"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Bianca Castro-Arabejo, known to the world and cherished by many as Jiggly Caliente," said a statement from her family posted on the entertainer's official Instagram page Sunday.

The family revealed that Caliente died "peacefully" around 4:42 a.m. Sunday, while surrounded by her loving family and close friends.

"A luminous presence in the worlds of entertainment and advocacy, Jiggly Caliente was celebrated for her infectious energy, fierce wit, and unwavering authenticity," the family said.

"She touched countless lives through her artistry, activism, and the genuine connection she fostered with fans around the world.Her legacy is one of love, courage, and light. Though her physical presence is gone, the joy she shared and the space she helped create for so many will remain forever. She will be deeply missed, always loved, and eternally remembered."

Follow Us