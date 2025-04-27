TV
April 27, 2025 / 4:00 PM

Mike Rowe's 'Returning the Favor' followup to premiere on YouTube Friday

By Karen Butler
Mike Rowe's "People You Should Know" show premieres Friday on YouTube. File Photo by Martin Fried/UPI
Mike Rowe's "People You Should Know" show premieres Friday on YouTube. File Photo by Martin Fried/UPI | License Photo

April 27 (UPI) -- Television personality, podcaster and best-selling author Mike Rowe has announced plans for a new series called People You Should Know, which is set to premiere on YouTube Friday.

"Your mission this weekend, should you choose to accept it, is to share this trailer with everyone on the planet. Or at least, with a few friends who might enjoy a show about the neighbors you wish you had," Rowe wrote to his followers on social media Saturday.

"Episode one of People You Should Know drops on my YouTube Channel May 2nd. I don't have a network behind me on this one, or a big production company, so you guys are my marketing and publicity department. No pressure, but the entire endeavor is in your hands," he continued. "PS. This is the show I promised to do for the 2.3 million fans of Returning The Favor who have asked me every day for the last few years if I was ever going to reboot 'a feel-good show about the making of a feel-good show.' This is it. If you guys show up, I'll do more. If you don't, I'm never listening to you again!"

Returning the Favor was a Facebook show that put the spotlight on regular folks doing good deeds. It ran from 2017 through 2021.

Rowe is known for his work on the docu-series Dirty Jobs, American Chopper, Ghost Hunters, Deadliest Catch and How America Works.

