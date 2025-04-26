TV
April 26, 2025 / 11:59 AM

Prime Video orders two more seasons of 'Hazbin Hotel' spinoff 'Helluva Boss'

By Karen Butler
Share with X
James Monroe Iglehart's "Helluva Boss" will begin streaming on Prime Video this fall. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
James Monroe Iglehart's "Helluva Boss" will begin streaming on Prime Video this fall. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 26 (UPI) -- Prime Video has announced it acquired the first two seasons of Helluva Boss and ordered two new seasons of the animated series.

The show exists in the same universe as the popular Hazbin Hotel.

"I am so grateful to Prime Video for their continued support of our work on Hazbin Hotel and for allowing our team at Spindlehorse to expand The Hellaverse by embracing Helluva Boss," Vivienne Medrano, executive producer and creator of both series, said in a statement Friday.

"I'm SO excited for what this means for the continued rise of Indie animation! It's a dream come true to be able to tell these stories and I truly can't wait for you to see what we have planned!"

The first two seasons of Helluva Boss -- which features the voice talents of Broadway stars Alex Brightman and James Monroe Iglehart -- is set to premiere on the streaming service this Fall, with episodes continuing to be available on YouTube.

Seasons 3 and 4 will have an exclusive window on Prime Video.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Julianne Moore insists she's 'not a monster' in 'Sirens' trailer
TV // 20 hours ago
Julianne Moore insists she's 'not a monster' in 'Sirens' trailer
April 25 (UPI) -- Netflix is previewing "Sirens," a new dark comedy series starring Julianne Moore, Meghann Fahy and Milly Alcock. The show premieres in May.
Colt, Chantel and more to return for '90 Day: Hunt for Love'
TV // 20 hours ago
Colt, Chantel and more to return for '90 Day: Hunt for Love'
April 25 (UPI) -- "90 Day: Hunt for Love" is a new "90 Day" spinoff starring Chanel, Colt, Usman, Tiffany, Jeniffer, Cortney and Rob, and premiering May 26 on TLC.
'Yellowjackets' Season 3 sets record as show's most-watched season
TV // 1 day ago
'Yellowjackets' Season 3 sets record as show's most-watched season
April 25 (UPI) -- Survival-thriller series "Yellowjackets" is smashing viewership records, becoming the second-most streamed Showtime original. The Season 3 finale drew 3 million viewers, the show's most-streamed episode.
Golden Globes to take place Jan. 11 with Nikki Glaser returning as host
TV // 1 day ago
Golden Globes to take place Jan. 11 with Nikki Glaser returning as host
April 25 (UPI) -- The next edition of the Golden Globe Awards ceremony honoring excellence in TV and film is slated to take place in Los Angeles Jan. 11.
Walton Goggins, Scarlett Johansson to host 'SNL' next month
TV // 1 day ago
Walton Goggins, Scarlett Johansson to host 'SNL' next month
April 25 (UPI) -- NBC has announced the guest hosts who will headline the final episodes of "Saturday Night Live" Season 50.
Christopher Briney returns in 'Summer I Turned Pretty' teaser trailer
TV // 1 day ago
Christopher Briney returns in 'Summer I Turned Pretty' teaser trailer
April 24 (UPI) -- Prime Video is teasing the third and final season of "The Summer I Turned Pretty" starring Lola Tung.
'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Season 18 gets poster, trailer
TV // 1 day ago
'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Season 18 gets poster, trailer
April 24 (UPI) -- Paramount+ is previewing Season 18 of "Criminal Minds: Evolution" ahead of its May 8 premiere with a trailer that shows the BAU working with Zach Gilford.
Terri J. Vaughn takes office in 'Tyler Perry's She the People' trailer
TV // 2 days ago
Terri J. Vaughn takes office in 'Tyler Perry's She the People' trailer
April 24 (UPI) -- Terri J. Vaughn plays a politician elected to be lieutenant governor of Mississippi in the trailer for Netflix's new comedy series "Tyler Perry's She the People."
'Poppa's House' canceled; Damon Wayans calls sitcom 'a beautiful journey'
TV // 2 days ago
'Poppa's House' canceled; Damon Wayans calls sitcom 'a beautiful journey'
April 24 (UPI) -- Actor Damon Wayans called creating "Poppa's House" "a beautiful journey" after the freshman family sitcom, which co-starred his son Damon Wayans Jr., was canceled by CBS.
'Age of Innocence' limited series in the works at Netflix
TV // 2 days ago
'Age of Innocence' limited series in the works at Netflix
April 24 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced plans for a limited series based on Edith Wharton's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, "The Age of Innocence."

Trending Stories

Lecy Goranson: 'Conners' finale honors Roseanne's legacy with classic storyline
Lecy Goranson: 'Conners' finale honors Roseanne's legacy with classic storyline
Julianne Moore insists she's 'not a monster' in 'Sirens' trailer
Julianne Moore insists she's 'not a monster' in 'Sirens' trailer
Critics Choice Awards to return Jan. 4, air on E!
Critics Choice Awards to return Jan. 4, air on E!
Norman Reedus steps down as Canneseries jury president
Norman Reedus steps down as Canneseries jury president
Famous birthdays for April 26: Melania Trump, Joan Chen
Famous birthdays for April 26: Melania Trump, Joan Chen

Follow Us