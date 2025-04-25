Trending
April 25, 2025 / 8:42 AM

'Yellowjackets' Season 3 sets record as show's most-watched season

By Jessica Inman
Cast members Jasmin Lauren Ambrose (L) and Liv Hewson attend the "Yellowjackets" Season 3 premiere in February.
April 25 (UPI) -- Season 3 of survival-thriller Yellowjackets is shattering viewership records.

Paramount+ announced in a press release Thursday that Season 3 of the psychological horror series is the show's most-watched season, up 3% from Season 2.

In addition, the Season 3 finale, released April 13, is the most-streamed episode yet, drawing some 3 million global viewers in its first week on Paramount+ with Showtime.

The series is now the second-most streamed Showtime original, following Dexter: Original Sin.

"Yellowjackets is a fiercely original, genre-bending phenomenon -- an electrifying bled of psychological horror, survival thriller and coming-of-age drama from the brilliant minds of Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson and brought to life by our stellar cast," said Paramount Global executive Chris McCarthy. "Season 3 drove record numbers and was key to maintaining Paramount+'s ranking as a top three SVOD for original series' minutes, proving the power of our differentiated strategy with fewer, bigger, breakthrough series."

The show follows a group of high school soccer players who become stranded in the woods after a plane crash.

Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Lauren Ambrose, Sophie Nelisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole, Kevin Alves, Sarah Desjardins, Simone Kessell, Elijah Wood, Hilary Swank, Joel McHale and Ashley Sutton star.

Cast member Christina Ricci attends the premiere of "Yellowjackets" Season 3 at the DGA Theatre in Los Angeles on February 13, 2025. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

