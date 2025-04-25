Trending
TV
April 25, 2025

Walton Goggins, Scarlett Johansson to host 'SNL' next month

By Karen Butler
Walton Goggins is set to guest host "SNL" on May 10. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 2 | Walton Goggins is set to guest host "SNL" on May 10. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 25 (UPI) -- NBC has announced the guest hosts who will headline the final episodes of Saturday Night Live Season 50.

White Lotus alum Walton Goggins is set to host on May 10.

Rock band Arcade Fire will also perform that night.

Oscar-winner Scarlett Johansson -- who will soon be seen on Wes Anderson's The Phoenician Scheme -- will take the helm at SNL on May 17 when rapper Bad Bunny is the musical act.

Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson was previously announced to host on May 3 when singer-songwriter Benson Boone will provide the musical entertainment.

