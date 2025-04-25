April 25 (UPI) -- Netflix is previewing Sirens, a new dark comedy series starring Julianne Moore, Meghann Fahy and Milly Alcock.

Fahy, who starred in Season 2 of The White Lotus, said in an interview with Netflix's Tudum that Sirens is "about relationships and the way people desperately try to outrun their past."

In a trailer released Friday, Fahy's character, Devon, travels to the mysterious Cliff House to retrieve her sister, Simone (Milly Alcock).

Simone is in a "trauma-bonded" and "codependent" relationship with her rich boss, Michaela "Kiki" Kell (Moore), according to series creator Molly Smith Metzler.

"But they also really need something from each other," Metzler added. "And what they need from each other shifts throughout the show."

Devon finds her sister reluctant to leave Cliff House, despite their father's health issues.

"I told you dad got diagnosed with early onset dementia and you sent a fruit basket?" Devon asks when she arrives at the luxurious estate where her sister works.

Kevin Bacon and Glenn Howerton also star in the series, which arrives on Netflix May 22.

