Entertainer Nikki Glaser poses on the red carpet at the 2025 TIME100 gala at Lincoln Center in New York City on Thursday. Glaser will host the Golden Globes for a second year in a row Jan. 11. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 25 (UPI) -- The next edition of the Golden Globe Awards ceremony honoring excellence in TV and film is slated to take place in Los Angeles Jan. 11.

Comedian Nikki Glaser has been booked to host the gala for a second, consecutive year.

The prize presentation will air on CBS and Paramount+

Nominations for the awards are to be announced on Dec. 8.