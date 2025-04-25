Colt, Chantel and more to return for '90 Day: Hunt for Love'

"90 Day: Hunt for Love" premieres May 26. Photo courtesy of TLC

April 25 (UPI) -- A new 90 Day spinoff will premiere May 26 on TLC.

In 90 Day: Hunt for Love, television personalities from the franchise return to mingle with "new faces and romantic hopefuls," according to a press release.

The series, which was filmed in Mexico, kicks off with a masquerade ball.

"But it's not just about finding someone new -- some of these singles have a history!" the description reads. "Will old flames reignite? As jealousy bubbles up faster than the hot tub jets during a hot-tub-speed-dating session, tensions rise, and feelings get messy."

The show will star Tiffany Franco (90 Day Fiance: The Other Way), Chantel Everett (The Family Chantel), Colt Johnson (90 Day Fiance), Cortney Reardanaz (90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days), Usman Umar (90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days), Jeniffer Tarazona (90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days) and Rob Warne (90 Day: The Last Resort).

The original 90 Day Fiancé is a TLC reality series featuring couples where one partner has obtained or is seeking a K-1 visa.

90 Day: Hunt for Love debuts May 26 at 8 p.m. EDT on TLC.