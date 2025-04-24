Trending
TV
April 24, 2025

Christopher Briney returns in 'Summer I Turned Pretty' teaser trailer

By Jessica Inman
Season 3 of "The Summer I Turned Pretty" arrives on Prime Video July 16. Photo Courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios
1 of 3 | Season 3 of "The Summer I Turned Pretty" arrives on Prime Video July 16. Photo Courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios

April 24 (UPI) -- Prime Video is teasing the third and final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty starring Lola Tung.

The trailer released Wednesday begins with a montage of Belly (Tung) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), set to Taylor Swift's "Daylight."

Viewers see the couple embracing, laughing and dancing together.

"It's the end of her junior year of college, and Belly's looking forward to another summer in Cousins with her soulmate, Jeremiah," the official Season 3 synopsis reads.

However, when Conrad (Christopher Briney), Jeremiah's brother and Belly's "first love," shows up at the door, the music changes to Taylor Swift's "Red," and then fades away. The show centers on the love triangle between Belly and the two brothers.

According to the description, Conrad comes back into the picture after "core-shaking events."

"Now on the brink of adulthood, Belly finds herself at a crossroads and must decide which brother has her heart," the synopsis states.

Season 3 arrives on the streamer July 16.

