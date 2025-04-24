1 of 5 | "Criminal Minds: Evolution" Season 18 arrives May 8 on Paramount+. Photo courtesy of Paramount Plus

April 24 (UPI) -- Paramount+ is previewing Season 18 of Criminal Minds: Evolution ahead of its May 8 premiere.

In a trailer released Thursday, viewers see a victim calling 911 from a coffin and ultimately being found buried alive.

According to a press release, the new episodes arrive "six months after prisoners attack the notorious Sicarius Killer, Elias Voit" who is portrayed by Zach Gilford.

The assault triggers Voit's followers to start "wreaking havoc."

"In order to stop this nefarious group from killing more innocents, the BAU is forced to work alongside an increasingly unpredictable Voit who has his own agenda," the description continues.

In the preview, Emily (Paget Brewster) talks about the challenges of the job to trainee Tyler (RJ Hatanaka).

"People think this job is about staring down evil. But it's not," she says.

"What is it about?" he responds.

"It's about loss," she answers.

The series, which premiered in 2022, also stars Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler and Adam Rodriguez, and has been renewed for Season 19.

Evolution is a spinoff of Criminal Minds, which stopped airing on CBS in 2020.