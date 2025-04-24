Trending
TV
April 24, 2025

Terri J. Vaughn takes office in 'Tyler Perry's She the People' trailer

By Ben Hooper
Terri J. Vaughn stars in "Tyler Perry's She the People," which debuts on Netflix May 22. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI
Terri J. Vaughn stars in "Tyler Perry's She the People," which debuts on Netflix May 22. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI

April 24 (UPI) -- Terri J. Vaughn plays a politician elected to be lieutenant governor of Mississippi in the trailer for Netflix's new comedy series, Tyler Perry's She the People.

The trailer, released Thursday, sees Vaughn as Antoinette Dunkerson, who takes office with optimism only to find herself thwarted at every turn by the sexist and condescending governor.

The comedy is the second series in Tyler Perry's multi-year, first-look creative partnership with Netflix, which previously released the drama series Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black.

Perry serves as writer, director and producer of She the People, which was co-created by Niya Palmer. The executive producers include Palmer, Vaughn and former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

The cast also includes Jo Marie Payton, Jade Nova, Drew Olivia Tillman, Tré Boyd and Dyon Brooks.

The first half of the 16-episode first season debuts May 22 on Netflix, with the second half set to premiere Aug. 14.

